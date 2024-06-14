Tigers vs Astros June 14, 2024: Betting Odds, Predictions, and Viewing Info





The Detroit Tigers will look to break out of a recent slump when they face the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, June 14. The Tigers, currently fourth in the AL Central, hold a 33-35 record and have lost five of their last seven games.

Meanwhile, the Astros, standing third in the AL West with a 31-38 record, have also been struggling, losing three of their last four games. Both teams are desperate to regain their winning form in this series opener.

How to Watch Tigers vs Astros

Date and Time: Friday, June 14, 2024, at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 14, 2024, at 8:10 PM ET Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas TV: MLB.TV

MLB.TV Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Astros Odds

Money Line: Detroit Tigers +164 / Houston Astros -198

Detroit Tigers +164 / Houston Astros -198 Spread : Detroit Tigers -1.5 / Houston Astros +1.5

: Detroit Tigers -1.5 / Houston Astros +1.5 Over/Under: 7

Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

With Tarik Skubal on the mound for the Tigers, boasting an impressive 8-1 record and a 1.92 ERA, Detroit has a strong chance to secure a win. Skubal has been dominant, allowing just two earned runs over his last three outings. Hunter Brown will start for the Astros with a 2-5 record and a 5.58 ERA. Despite recent improvements, the Astros’ pitching struggles might continue.

Detroit has been consistent in scoring runs recently and Skubal’s form makes them the favorites. My pick: Tigers win.

More

The Tigers will be relying heavily on Riley Greene‘s bat, who has 12 home runs and 30 RBIs this season. Conversely, the Astros will look to Yordan Alvarez, batting .293 with 14 home runs, to lead their offense.

Additionally, Houston’s pitching staff has been vulnerable, showing a 4.20 ERA, which plays into Detroit’s hands, especially given Skubal’s formidable form.

Keep an eye on Skubal possibly tightening his grip on being one of the best pitchers in the American League, as his current stats certainly reflect dominance on the mound. The Tigers need to secure a win to stay competitive in the AL Wild Card race.

For more updates and insights, visit Detroit Tigers Notes.