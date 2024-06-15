Tigers vs Astros Showdown, June 15, 2024: Viewing Info, Betting Tips, and Predictions





The Detroit Tigers face off against the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. The Tigers look to bounce back after dropping the series opener 4-0 against the Astros. A loss in this game would mark their third consecutive series defeat. Meanwhile, Houston aims to string together wins following their own struggles earlier this week against the Giants.

How to Watch Tigers vs Astros

TV Broadcast : Bally Sports Detroit, Space City Home Network

: Bally Sports Detroit, Space City Home Network Streaming : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Time : 4:10 PM ET

: 4:10 PM ET Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Tigers vs Astros Odds

Moneyline : Houston Astros: -130 Detroit Tigers: +110

: Over/Under: 7.5

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

The Detroit Tigers will rely on starter Jack Flaherty, who has posted a 3-4 record with a 3.22 ERA and 94 strikeouts. Historically, Flaherty has had trouble with the Astros, with an 0-2 record and a 4.08 ERA. On the other side, Justin Verlander takes the mound for Houston, brandishing a 3-2 record, 3.95 ERA, and 51 strikeouts this season.

Verlander excels against his former team, holding a 3-2 record and a 1.36 ERA in his last five outings against Detroit. Given Detroit’s recent struggles and Verlander’s history against them, expect a tight, low-scoring contest. I’m predicting a close game with Houston edging it out, 3-2.

Key Tiger performers include Riley Greene, leading with 62 hits, including 12 home runs and 30 RBIs. Riley Greene also has a .245 batting average but paces the team with 78 strikeouts. Mark Canha adds another aggressive bat with 28 RBIs and 11 doubles. Javier Baez leads in stolen bases, contributing six to the team’s score sheet.

For the Astros, Jose Altuve stars with a .298 average, 85 hits, and 10 home runs. Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez provide significant power, with 19 and 14 home runs, respectively. Watch for Jeremy Pena, hoping to add to his .288 average and 77 hits, including 10 steals.

As the game nears, the Detroit Tigers (read more on the Tigers here) will need to tap into their road-underdog resilience shown in previous matchups against AL West teams. Houston looks to break a slump of failing to cover the run line in home wins. It’s shaping up to be an engaging matchup between two teams with a lot to prove.