Tigers vs Blue Jays, July 19, 2024: Viewing Guide, Predictions, and Betting Odds

Tigers vs Blue Jays tonight! The Detroit Tigers (47-50) and the Toronto Blue Jays (44-52) meet tonight in MLB action at Rogers Centre. Both teams are looking to gain momentum as the season progresses. The Detroit Tigers have shown resilience, bouncing back after a tough series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the next two games. This upcoming series is crucial for both teams as they try to improve their standings.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Blue Jays

When: Friday, July 19, 2024, at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, July 19, 2024, at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre (Toronto, ON Canada)

Rogers Centre (Toronto, ON Canada) Streaming: Apple TV+, ESPN+

Apple TV+, ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +100 / Blue Jays -120

Tigers +100 / Blue Jays -120 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-210) / Blue Jays -1.5 (+175)

Tigers +1.5 (-210) / Blue Jays -1.5 (+175) Total: Over/Under 7.5 Detroit Tigers : Over (-105) Toronto Blue Jays : Under (-115)

Over/Under 7.5

Odds found at Ceasars SportsBook.

Predictions

Taking a closer look at Friday’s game, Jack Flaherty will start for the Detroit Tigers. He holds a 6-5 record with a 3.13 ERA over 16 starts this season. Chris Bassitt pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays, sporting an 8-7 record with a 3.52 ERA. Considering Flaherty’s recent form and Detroit’s ability to score consistently, the Tigers hold a slight edge in this matchup. If they can maintain their offensive output, they should set themselves up well.

More

Rookie sensation Riley Greene has been on a tear, recording hits in 13 of his last 14 road games. Mark Canha aims to return after a wrist injury, providing a needed boost to the lineup. Additionally, Chris Bassitt has been effective against teams with losing records, which might present a challenge for Detroit. On the Blue Jays’ side, Bo Bichette continues his impressive run, contributing RBIs consistently.

For further details and in-depth analysis, check the Detroit Tigers page.