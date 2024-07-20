in Tigers Notes

Tigers vs Blue Jays, July 20, 2024:How to Watch, Odds, and Predictions

The Detroit Tigers will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday. This will be the second game in a three-game series. The Tigers are riding high after a thrilling 5-4 victory in the opening game, while the Blue Jays are looking to bounce back after a disappointing performance.

Tigers vs Blue Jays

How to Watch the Tigers vs Blue Jays

  • TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Sportsnet
  • Streaming: ESPN+, fuboTV
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit), Sportsnet 590 The FAN (Toronto)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds

  • Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays -135, Detroit Tigers -124
  • Over/Under: 9 runs
  • Point Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+145), Tigers +1.5 (-165)
  • Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

Starting pitchers Reese Olson for the Tigers and Yusei Kikuchi for the Blue Jays both have identical 4-8 records this season. Olson has a better ERA at 3.30 compared to Kikuchi’s 4.42. The Tigers’ recent form, with strong outings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays, suggests they can edge out another close win. However, the Blue Jays’ potent lineup, including George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., may prove challenging. Prediction: Detroit Tigers 6, Toronto Blue Jays 5.

Reese Olson Tigers vs Blue Jays

More

Olson will be a key player to watch with his solid 3.30 ERA over 18 starts. The Tigers have been strong in recent games, particularly with Matt Vierling consistently hitting Doubles and Mark Canha showing power on the road. For the Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a frequent run-scorer, which could be crucial for their chances. Keep an eye on the batting performance, especially early in the innings, as both teams have trended towards high-scoring games recently.

For more in-depth coverage, visit Detroit Tigers Notes.

Written by Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

