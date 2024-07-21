Tigers vs Blue Jays, July 21, 2024: Predictions, Betting Tips, and Viewing Info

Tigers vs Blue Jays showdown! The Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays will clash today at Rogers Centre, capping off their three-game series. Both teams come into this game with some momentum. The Detroit Tigers recently played a solid series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning two out of three games.

The Tigers also secured victories in the first two games of this series, including a convincing 7-3 win on Saturday. On the other hand, the Toronto Blue Jays managed to avoid a sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks last week and will be looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses to the Tigers.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Blue Jays

When: July 21, 2024 1:37 pm

July 21, 2024 1:37 pm Where: Rogers Centre (Toronto, ON Canada)

Rogers Centre (Toronto, ON Canada) TV/Streaming : Bally, ESPN+

: Bally, ESPN+ Radio: Local radio stations or MLB Radio on SiriusXM

Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds

Money Line : Tigers (+135) | Blue Jays (-160)

: Tigers (+135) | Blue Jays (-160) Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-155) | Blue Jays -1.5 (+130)

Tigers +1.5 (-155) | Blue Jays -1.5 (+130) Total: Over/Under (8) Tigers: Over (-115) Blue Jays: Under (-105)

Over/Under (8) Check the latest odds here

Predictions

Kevin Gausman will start for the Blue Jays, holding a 7-8 record with a 4.50 ERA this season. Gausman has shown he can dominate, especially against teams with losing records, winning his last four such starts. Keider Montero will take the mound for the Tigers. He’s 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA in his career and gave up five earned runs in his last outing against the Dodgers. Given Gausman’s recent form and Montero’s inexperience, the edge goes to the Blue Jays.

My prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 6, Detroit Tigers 4.

There are several player milestones to keep an eye on. George Springer has an active hitting streak in day games and has been a significant offensive contributor lately. Spencer Torkelson of the Tigers has hit home runs in consecutive day games and will look to extend this streak.

Overall, the matchup promises to be competitive with both teams looking to capitalize on recent strong performances to clinch the series finale.