Tigers vs Blue Jays, May 15, 2026: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

Detroit Tigers return to Comerica Park needing a clean start after a rough road trip that ended Thursday with a 9-4 loss to the New York Mets. Detroit went through a six-game road trip with just one win and has now lost eight of the last nine.

The issues have been clear: injuries, poor defense, and an offense that has not done enough. The Tigers also now sit in the American League Central cellar.

Detroit opens a seven-game homestand Friday night with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto has had its own issues, dropping two of three to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week and entering the series at 3-7 over their last 10 games.

MLB Detroit Tigers Schedule Date Matchup Score / Time May 15 Toronto Blue Jays @ Detroit Tigers 6:45 PM ET May 16 Toronto Blue Jays @ Detroit Tigers 1:10 PM ET May 17 Toronto Blue Jays @ Detroit Tigers 1:40 PM ET May 18 Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers 6:40 PM ET May 19 Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers 6:40 PM ET May 20 Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers 6:40 PM ET May 21 Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers 1:10 PM ET May 22 Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles 7:15 PM ET May 23 Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles 4:05 PM ET May 24 Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles 1:35 PM ET

Right-hander Ty Madden gets the ball for Detroit. The 26-year -old has appeared in just two games so far, but both outings were solid, lasting five and six innings. His last start was a quality start against the Kansas City Royals, when he allowed three runs in six frames, though the Tigers still took the loss.

MLB Ty Madden — MLB Stats Ty Madden 2026 WAR 0.18 FIP 2.65 Season History Season Key Stats 2026 0.18 WAR / 2.65 FIP 2024 0.22 WAR / 3.99 FIP Last 2 Games Date Opp Result Key Stats 5/4 vs Boston Red Sox L 5.0 IP, 7K, 0ER 5/9 @ Kansas City Royals L 6.0 IP, 5K, 3ER

For Toronto, right-hander Trey Yesavage makes his fourth start. The 22-year-old has allowed just a single run in his 13-plus innings so far, but he has not worked deep into games. He went 5 1/3 innings in his first start, then followed with a pair of four-frame appearances.

MLB Trey Yesavage — MLB Stats · 2026 Stat Value W 1 L 1 G 3 GS 3 ERA 0.68 IP 13.1 SO 15 BB 5 H 13 HR 0 WHIP 1.35 ER 1

Neither pitcher has faced the other team before.

How to Watch

Matchup: DETROIT TIGERS (19-25) VS. TORONTO BLUE JAYS (19-24)

DETROIT TIGERS (19-25) VS. TORONTO BLUE JAYS (19-24) Game: Game 45

Game 45 Time (ET): 6:45 p.m.

6:45 p.m. Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan TV/Streaming: Apple TV

Apple TV Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Tigers Radio Network DSN Tigers Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecornertigers

Predictions

This matchup looks like one where the first six innings could decide the night. Madden has shown enough strike-throwing and ground-ball skill to give Detroit a chance, while Yesavage has been hard to score on but has not yet shown he can carry a game deep.

Pitching matchup: RHP Ty Madden (0-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP Trey Yesavage (1-1, 0.68 ERA)

Player G IP K% BB% GB% FIP FWAR Madden 2 11.0 29.3 4.9 59.3 2.65 0.2 Yesavage 3 13.1 26.3 8.8 29.4 2.21 0.5

The big question is whether Detroit’s lineup can put pressure on Yesavage early before Toronto turns the game over to its bullpen. Madden’s 59.3 GB% gives him a path to limit damage, but the Tigers’ defense has to do its part behind him.

Prediction: Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3.

Detroit is not playing well, but this feels like a fair spot for a home rebound if Madden keeps the ball on the ground and the offense does enough early.

More

This is the first game of a seven-game homestand for Detroit, and the first of a three-game set with Toronto. Both teams enter the weekend below .500, with the Tigers at 19-25 and the Blue Jays at 19-24.

For Detroit, the focus is simple: clean up the defense, get more from the offense, and stop the slide before it gets worse. For Toronto, the key will be getting more length from Yesavage, who has strong early numbers but has not yet worked deep into games.

With neither starter having faced the other club before, hitters on both sides may need an at-bat or two to adjust. That puts extra weight on command, early counts, and defense in the opener.