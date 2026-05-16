Tigers vs Blue Jays, May 16, 2026: How to Watch, Predictions, and More

Detroit Tigers have a chance to close out a home series win after stopping a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

MLB Detroit Tigers Schedule Date Matchup Score / Time May 16 Toronto Blue Jays @ Detroit Tigers 1:10 PM ET May 17 Toronto Blue Jays @ Detroit Tigers 1:40 PM ET May 18 Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers 6:40 PM ET May 19 Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers 6:40 PM ET May 20 Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers 6:40 PM ET May 21 Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers 1:10 PM ET May 22 Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles 7:15 PM ET May 23 Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles 4:05 PM ET May 24 Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles 1:35 PM ET May 26 Los Angeles Angels @ Detroit Tigers 6:40 PM ET

The win came with strong work on the mound and a walk-off home run, giving Detroit a tight win after a rough stretch. Now the Tigers turn to Casey Mize, who returns from the injured list for his first start since April 28.

Mize lasted 2 1/3 innings in that outing, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three before leaving with a groin injury while fielding a bunt toward first base.

AJ Hinch will be looking for length from Mize against a Toronto club that enters the day close to Detroit in the standings.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (20-25) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (19-25)

Detroit Tigers (20-25) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (19-25) Time (ET): 1:10 p.m.

1:10 p.m. Place: Comerica Park , Detroit , Michigan

, , TV/Streaming: Detroit SportsNet , MLB.TV

, Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Join the discussion: DSN Tigers Facebook Group

Predictions

The pitching matchup is the main point here.

Game 46: RHP Casey Mize (2-2, 2.90 ERA) vs. LHP Mason Fluharty (2-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER G IP K% BB% GB% FIP FWAR Mize 6 31.0 27.3 8.6 38.8 2.85 0.9 Fluharty 22 15.0 29.2 10.8 36.8 2.84 0.4

Mize gives Detroit the better chance to control the game early, but the key is how sharp he looks after the layoff. If he limits hard contact and works ahead, the Tigers should be in a good spot.

Fluharty has been used mostly out of the bullpen, appearing in relief for 21 of his 22 outings this season. His only start came as an opener against the Chicago White Sox on April 4. He threw just one inning, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in a team loss.

Prediction: Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3. Detroit has the edge at home if Mize gives them a clean first few innings and the bullpen holds late.

More

The last time Mize faced the Blue Birds was back in 2024 on May 26, when he allowed three runs on eight hits (one home run) and two walks while striking out nobody over 4 1/3 frames in what resulted in a 14-11 team win.

That was not a clean start, but Detroit found enough offense to win. This game sets up much tighter, with both teams under .500 and trying to build some steady play before the next part of the schedule.

For the Tigers, the main item to watch is Mize’s workload. Since he is coming off the injured list, Detroit may not push him too far. Still, even a steady start would help after Friday’s close win and give the Tigers a shot to clinch the home series.

Detroit Tigers Injury Report