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Tigers vs Blue Jays, May 16, 2026: How to Watch, Predictions, and More

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Detroit Tigers have a chance to close out a home series win after stopping a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

MLBDetroit Tigers Schedule
DateMatchupScore / Time
May 16Toronto Blue Jays @ Detroit Tigers1:10 PM ET
May 17Toronto Blue Jays @ Detroit Tigers1:40 PM ET
May 18Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers6:40 PM ET
May 19Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers6:40 PM ET
May 20Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers6:40 PM ET
May 21Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers1:10 PM ET
May 22Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles7:15 PM ET
May 23Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles4:05 PM ET
May 24Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles1:35 PM ET
May 26Los Angeles Angels @ Detroit Tigers6:40 PM ET
Via ESPN · May 16, 2026

The win came with strong work on the mound and a walk-off home run, giving Detroit a tight win after a rough stretch. Now the Tigers turn to Casey Mize, who returns from the injured list for his first start since April 28.

Mize lasted 2 1/3 innings in that outing, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three before leaving with a groin injury while fielding a bunt toward first base.

AJ Hinch will be looking for length from Mize against a Toronto club that enters the day close to Detroit in the standings.

How to Watch

  • Matchup: Detroit Tigers (20-25) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (19-25)
  • Time (ET): 1:10 p.m.
  • Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan
  • TV/Streaming: Detroit SportsNet, MLB.TV
  • Radio: Tigers Radio Network
  • Join the discussion: DSN Tigers Facebook Group

Predictions

The pitching matchup is the main point here.

Game 46: RHP Casey Mize (2-2, 2.90 ERA) vs. LHP Mason Fluharty (2-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYERGIPK%BB%GB%FIPFWAR
Mize631.027.38.638.82.850.9
Fluharty2215.029.210.836.82.840.4

Mize gives Detroit the better chance to control the game early, but the key is how sharp he looks after the layoff. If he limits hard contact and works ahead, the Tigers should be in a good spot.

Fluharty has been used mostly out of the bullpen, appearing in relief for 21 of his 22 outings this season. His only start came as an opener against the Chicago White Sox on April 4. He threw just one inning, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in a team loss.

Prediction: Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3. Detroit has the edge at home if Mize gives them a clean first few innings and the bullpen holds late.

More

The last time Mize faced the Blue Birds was back in 2024 on May 26, when he allowed three runs on eight hits (one home run) and two walks while striking out nobody over 4 1/3 frames in what resulted in a 14-11 team win.

That was not a clean start, but Detroit found enough offense to win. This game sets up much tighter, with both teams under .500 and trying to build some steady play before the next part of the schedule.

For the Tigers, the main item to watch is Mize’s workload. Since he is coming off the injured list, Detroit may not push him too far. Still, even a steady start would help after Friday’s close win and give the Tigers a shot to clinch the home series.

Detroit Tigers Injury Report

MLBMLB Injury Report
PlayerTeamInjuryStatusReturn Est.Notes
Bailey HornPDETInjured 60-Day
Beau BrieskePDETInjured 60-Day
Jackson JobePDETInjured 60-Day
Justin VerlanderPDETInjured 60-Day
Parker MeadowsCFDETInjured 60-Day
Reese OlsonPDETInjured 60-Day
Troy MeltonPDETInjured 60-Day
Tarik SkubalPDETInjured 15-Day
Will VestPDETInjured 15-Day
Gleyber Torres2BDETInjured 10-Day
Javier BáezSSDETInjured 10-Day
Kerry CarpenterRFDETInjured 10-Day
Trey SweeneySSDETInjured 10-Day
Via ESPN · May 16, 2026

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Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
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