Tigers vs Braves Face-Off June 17: Betting Preview, How to Watch, and Predictions





The Detroit Tigers (34-37) and the Atlanta Braves (38-31) will face off in Game 1 of their series at Truist Park. The Detroit Tigers are coming off wins over the Nationals and have been performing well lately, putting up 14 runs in their last three games. Meanwhile, the Braves have also been in good form, scoring 22 runs in their last three games. Both teams will look to continue their momentum in this crucial matchup.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Braves

Date: Monday, June 17, 2024

Time: 7:20 PM ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers), Bally Sports South (Braves)

Streaming: MLB.TV, FuboTV

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Tigers), WCNN 680 AM / 93.7 FM (Braves)

Tigers vs Braves Odds

Atlanta Braves : -217

: -217 Detroit Tigers : +181

: +181 Over/Under: 7.5

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

Reese Olson will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers. Olson has struggled this season, going 1-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 61 strikeouts. His recent form has been worrying, allowing 17 earned runs in his last 14.2 innings. On the other hand, Max Fried will start for the Braves with a solid 6-3 record and a 3.20 ERA. Despite giving up a few hits at home, Fried’s overall performance has been strong.

The Braves are expected to win this game given the disparity in pitcher performance. A probable final score could be Braves 5, Tigers 2.

Riley Greene continues to lead the Detroit Tigers with 66 hits and 36 RBIs. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna is leading the charge for the Braves with 83 hits and 62 RBIs. Notably, the Braves have dominated in recent matchups against American League opponents, especially following a loss.

In player milestones, watch out for Spencer Torkelson, who has hit a home run in two of the Tigers’ last three games against the Braves. Max Fried will aim to maintain his streak, having recorded six or more strikeouts in three of his last four appearances.

The game promises to be an intriguing matchup between two teams looking to solidify their standings as we move deeper into the season.