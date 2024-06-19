Tigers vs Braves Showdown, June 19, 2024: Watch Live, Betting Odds, Picks, and Analysis





The upcoming Tigers vs Braves matchup promises an intriguing encounter. The Tigers, currently sporting a 34-39 record, are looking to avoid a sweep after dropping the first two games in the series. Their offense has struggled, producing only one run in each of the past three games. The Braves, on the other hand, have been on a hot streak, holding a 40-31 record and winning five of their last six games.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Braves

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Time: 12:20 PM (ET)

12:20 PM (ET) Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia TV: MLB.TV

MLB.TV Streaming: ESPN+

Tigers vs Braves Odds

Atlanta Braves: -135

-135 Detroit Tigers: +115

+115 Over/Under: 7.5

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

Given the solid pitching from both sides, this game appears poised for a low-scoring affair. Skubal has been reliable for the Tigers despite their recent struggles, and Lopez has been stellar for the Braves. My prediction is that this game will see limited runs, making the under 7.5 a favorable bet.

Starting Pitchers:

Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP)

(8-2, 2.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP) Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (4-2, 1.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP)

Detroit comes into this game after strong pitching performances but with an offensive slump. Star player Riley Greene has a .255 batting average with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs, but the team’s overall offensive production has been unsatisfactory. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna has been a standout for Atlanta, batting .320 with 20 home runs and 63 RBIs.

As the Detroit Tigers hope to end their losing streak, fans will be keenly watching whether they can overcome their batting woes. The Braves are currently second in the NL East, trailing behind the Phillies, and looking to solidify their position.

This game is not just a test of skill but also of resilience for both teams. With two strong pitchers on the mound, expect a tightly contested matchup.

Fans should keep an eye on potential milestones and standout performances, which could be crucial as the season progresses. Follow all the action live and see if the Tigers can turn their fortunes around.