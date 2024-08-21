Tigers vs Cubs, August 21, 2024: Odds, Predictions, and Viewing Information





The Tigers vs Cubs matchup on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field promises to be an intriguing clash. The Chicago Cubs are looking to leverage their home advantage, while the Detroit Tigers struggle to find their rhythm as the season progresses. Here’s a comprehensive look at what to expect from this game.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Cubs

Date: August 21, 2024

August 21, 2024 Time: 8:05 pm ET

8:05 pm ET Location: Wrigley Field (Chicago, Illinois)

Wrigley Field (Chicago, Illinois) TV: Bally Sports, MLB Extra Innings

Bally Sports, MLB Extra Innings Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV, YouTubeTV

Fubo, MLB.TV, YouTubeTV Radio options: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Cubs Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +135 | Cubs -160

Tigers +135 | Cubs -160 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-160) | Cubs -1.5 (+135)

Tigers +1.5 (-160) | Cubs -1.5 (+135) Total: Over/Under (7.5) Tigers: Over (-110) Cubs: Under (-110)

Over/Under (7.5)

Odds found at Caesars Sportsbook

Predictions

The Chicago Cubs are favored in this matchup, especially with Jameson Taillon taking the mound. Taillon has been effective at home, boasting a 2.56 ERA in 59.2 innings pitched at Wrigley Field. The Cubs have been solid against AL Central teams with losing records, and the Tigers’ recent struggles, including a poor offensive showing, further tilt the odds in favor of Chicago.

Score Prediction: Cubs 5, Tigers 2

More Insights

The Cubs have a strong track record against AL Central opponents, especially those with losing records, having won nine of their last ten games in such scenarios. This bodes well for their chances in this game, especially considering the Tigers have lost four of their last five road games. Additionally, player prop trends favor the Cubs, with Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson consistently contributing in recent matchups.

For the Tigers, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson have shown flashes of power and consistency, but their overall offensive struggles make it difficult to rely on them for a victory in this contest. The Tigers need to find a way to generate runs if they hope to keep up with the Cubs at Wrigley Field.