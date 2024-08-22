Tigers vs Cubs, August 22, 2024: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, and Viewing Options





The highly anticipated Tigers vs Cubs game on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at Wrigley Field promises an exciting matchup between two evenly matched teams. Both the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs come into this game with identical records of 62-65, making this contest crucial for their playoff aspirations. With the Tigers showing flashes of offensive brilliance and the Cubs struggling to find consistency, this game could go either way. Let’s dive into the details to formulate a well-rounded prediction for today’s game.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Cubs

Date: August 22, 2024

Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Location: Wrigley Field (Chicago, IL)

Wrigley Field (Chicago, IL) TV: Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663)

Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV

Fubo, MLB.TV Radio options: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Cubs Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +162 | Cubs -195

Tigers +162 | Cubs -195 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-125) | Cubs -1.5 (+105)

Tigers +1.5 (-125) | Cubs -1.5 (+105) Total: Over/Under (8) Tigers: Over (+100) Cubs: Under (-120)

Over/Under (8) Odds found at Caesars Sportsbook

Predictions

The Detroit Tigers come into this game with momentum after an impressive offensive showing on Wednesday, where they scored eight runs, including homers from Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter. On the other hand, the Cubs’ offense has struggled, managing only two runs in their last game. While the Cubs have the advantage in starting pitching with Justin Steele, who boasts a 3.10 ERA, their inconsistent offense could be a concern.

Score Prediction: Cubs 4, Tigers 2

More Insights

The Tigers’ offense, although ranked 23rd in the league, has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their recent win. However, facing a pitcher like Justin Steele, who has been in excellent form lately, could prove challenging. The Cubs, despite their offensive struggles, have a slight edge due to their superior pitching, which ranks 9th in the league. The Tigers’ offense will need to capitalize on any opportunities they get, while the Cubs will look to Steele to carry them through.

The Tigers are averaging 4.11 runs per game but have a run differential of -0.04, which places them 18th in the league. The Cubs, with a slightly better run differential of 0.05, are 17th in the league and are averaging 4.17 runs per game. The key to this game will likely be whether the Cubs can generate enough offense against the Tigers’ pitching, which has been solid throughout the season. delivering 69 RBIs in this season.

This matchup is crucial for both teams as they compete for better positioning in their respective divisions. With the Cubs’ pitching ranked 9th in the league and the Tigers aiming to improve their standing, this game could serve as a pivotal moment for either team.