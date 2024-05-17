Tigers vs Diamondbacks – May 17, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Insights

As the Detroit Tigers prepare to face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday, May 17th, 2024, the stakes are high. The Tigers vs Diamondbacks matchup is crucial, with the Tigers holding a 21-22 record and desperately seeking to snap out of a frustrating slump, marked by two shutouts and nine losses in their last twelve games.

However, there’s a silver lining: the Tigers’ pitching staff has been impressive, maintaining a solid 3.33 ERA. With Tarik Skubal—who ranks 6th in the league with a sparkling 2.02 ERA—taking the mound, there’s a glimmer of hope. On the other side, the Diamondbacks, with a similar 21-23 record, are starting to heat up, winning seven of their last ten games and looking to continue their momentum.

How to Watch:

Date: Friday, May 17th, 2024.

Friday, May 17th, 2024. Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona) Stream: MLB.TV

MLB.TV TV Network: ESPN+ for live game access

ESPN+ for live game access Local Radio: Tune into the Detroit Tigers Radio Network for live game commentary

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Odds:

Money Line: Detroit Tigers -145 / Arizona Diamondbacks +125

Detroit Tigers -145 / Arizona Diamondbacks +125 Over/Under: 7.5

Predictions:

Despite the Detroit Tigers’ recent offensive struggles, Skubal’s commanding presence on the pitcher’s mound gives them a significant chance to turn the tide. The Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson, who’s had a rocky past two starts. With Detroit’s strong pitching and Arizona’s recent success against weaker teams, this opening series game promises to be a closely contested battle. My prediction? Expect a hard-fought effort from the Tigers as they strive to reignite their offense and snag a much-needed win.

Looks like the Diamondbacks aren’t exactly known for their base-stealing prowess; they’re hanging around the bottom of the league, sharing the 27th spot for steals. But when it comes to putting runs on the board, they’re making some noise, sitting comfortably at 5th place with 215 runs scored this season.

Meanwhile, the Tigers seem to be a bit too generous with walks, ranking 3rd in the league for walks allowed. On the flip side, their on-base percentage isn’t exactly their strong suit, lagging behind at 27th place with a .297.

This Tigers vs Diamondbacks game is more than just a face-off between two closely ranked teams. It’s a test of resilience for the Detroit Tigers, who have demonstrated solid pitching but are seeking redemption at the plate. Javier Baez will be a player to watch, especially given his knack for scoring runs in Friday games against NL opponents with losing records.

Additionally, eyes will be on Kerry Carpenter, who has performed notably well against the Diamondbacks in past games. It’s crunch time for the Tigers, and with the team teetering between struggle and potential, every game becomes critical.