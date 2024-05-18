Tigers vs Diamondbacks, May 18, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Expert Picks, and Insights

The Detroit Tigers are set to face the Arizona Diamondbacks following a dynamic Friday in which Detroit’s offense came alive with a whopping 13 runs. As the Tigers seek to construct a winning streak, the spotlight shines on pitcher Jack Flaherty, yet to secure a win this season. The Diamondbacks, on the other end, are leaning on starter Zac Gallen‘s impressive ERA of 2.86, aiming to bounce back after a tough loss. The clash at Chase Field this Saturday could be a turning point for both teams.

How to Watch Tigers vs Diamondbacks:

Date : Saturday, May 18, 2024

: Saturday, May 18, 2024 Time : 8:10 PM ET

: 8:10 PM ET Location : Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona TV : Local sports networks (check for regional availability)

: Local sports networks (check for regional availability) Online streaming : MLB.tv, fuboTV

: MLB.tv, fuboTV Radio: Local radio affiliates

Odds:

Spread : Diamondbacks -1.5

: Diamondbacks -1.5 Money Line : Diamondbacks -145, Tigers +133

: Diamondbacks -145, +133 Over/Under : 8

: 8 Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions:

Despite a struggling start to the season for Flaherty with an 0-3 record, his respectable ERA of 3.88 suggests there’s more to his game than the win-loss column shows. The Tigers (Detroit Tigers’ official site) head into this matchup with momentum that might just be the edge they need against Gallen and the Diamondbacks. It could be a tight game, but the under seems plausible, given the pitching matchup and recent offensive outburst. Expect a competitive game with the potential to tilt in favor of the Tigers if their bats keep the heat.

More:

As we gear up for this encounter, Mark Canha‘s bat has been a bright spot for the Tigers, with six home runs and 20 RBIs to his name. Eyes will also be on Flaherty as he seeks his first win of the season. Baseball enthusiasts and fans will take note of the stark contrast in rankings; the Tigers’ pitching staff sits in the 10th spot in the league, suggesting that their arms could neutralize the 5th-ranked offense of the Diamondbacks. For detailed notes on the Tigers (Detroit Tigers Notes), stay tuned for the latest coverage and updates.