Tigers vs Diamondbacks, May 19, 2024: Viewing Guide, Betting Lines, Game Forecasts, and Insights

The Detroit Tigers look to make it a series sweep as they head into a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Sitting at a .500 win percentage, the Tigers aim to tip that balance in their favor and keep their positive streak alive. On the other side, the Diamondbacks, currently just shy of matching Detroit’s record, are battling to turn their fortunes around after a period of games where scoring has proved challenging. This third game in the series could be the momentum shifter that either team needs as they approach the mid-season mark.

How to Watch Tigers vs Diamondbacks:

Date : Sunday, May 19, 2024

: Sunday, May 19, 2024 Time : 4:10 PM ET

: 4:10 PM ET Location : Chase Field

: Chase Field TV : Local Sports Networks (check local listings)

: Local Sports Networks (check local listings) Online Streaming : MLB.tv

: MLB.tv Radio: Local Radio Affiliates (97.1 The Ticket)

Odds:

Money Line : Arizona Diamondbacks -137 / Detroit Tigers +116

: -137 / +116 Over/Under : 8.5

: 8.5 Spreads: Diamondbacks favored to win by the odds

Predictions:

The pitching matchup suggests a tight duel, with both starters needing a turnaround performance. Matt Manning seeks his first win, and Jordan Montgomery aims to prove his mettle on home turf. Despite Arizona’s advantage at home, the recent trends favor the Tigers, who have shown resilience in clutch situations against similar opponents. With the Tigers’ lineup showing some firepower in recent outings and Manning’s favorable stats on the road, Detroit may very well defy the odds for a series win. Prediction: Detroit Tigers snatch the win in a close battle.

More:

As we look towards the series finale, pay close attention to the individual landmarks within reach for players from both teams. Riley Greene is carrying the offensive weight for the Tigers, and another big performance could see him push further ahead in the team’s RBI count. For Arizona, Ketel Marte remains a consistent threat at the plate, with a hitting streak that could be extended in Sunday’s matchup. With both teams looking to ramp up their division standings, this game could be more than just another statistic on the season record; it’s a proving ground for aspiring postseason contenders.