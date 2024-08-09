Tigers vs Giants Showdown, August 9, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More





Tigers vs Giants: The Detroit Tigers are set to face the San Francisco Giants in the first game of a three-game series at Oracle Park on Friday night. The Tigers, fresh off their series with the Seattle Mariners, will continue their West Coast trip with another late-night start.

The Giants are listed as the favorites in this matchup, but the Tigers have shown resilience, even with their rotation being heavily reliant on bullpen games. The game is set to be an intriguing clash, with both teams looking to make a strong push as the season progresses.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Giants

Date : August 9, 2024

: August 9, 2024 Time : 10:15 PM ET

: 10:15 PM ET Location : Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California TV : Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663)

: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming : MLB.TV

: MLB.TV Radio Options: WXYT-FM (97.1)

Tigers vs Giants Odds

Moneyline : Tigers +162 | Giants +195

: Tigers +162 | Giants +195 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-130) | Giants -1.5 (+110)

Tigers +1.5 (-130) | Giants -1.5 (+110) Total: Over/Under (7.5) Tigers: Over (-110) Giants: Under (-110)

Over/Under (7.5) Odds found at Ceasars Sportbook

Predictions

The Tigers are entering this matchup with a makeshift rotation, relying on their bullpen to cover innings, which has been a trend throughout their West Coast trip. The Giants, meanwhile, have the advantage of a more stable rotation and will be looking to capitalize on Detroit’s pitching vulnerabilities.

Despite these challenges, the Tigers’ lineup, including young talents like Colt Keith and Parker Meadows, has the potential to keep them competitive in this Tigers vs Giants series opener.

Score Prediction: Giants 4, Tigers 3

More Insights

Tigers’ Bullpen Strategy : With the Tigers’ rotation stretched thin, expect manager A.J. Hinch to employ a bullpen game strategy once again. Lefty Tyler Holton , who has been effective in multiple roles, might see significant action, as he’s been particularly dominant, not allowing a run in his last 22 innings.

: With the Tigers’ rotation stretched thin, expect manager to employ a bullpen game strategy once again. Lefty , who has been effective in multiple roles, might see significant action, as he’s been particularly dominant, not allowing a run in his last 22 innings. Giants’ Recent Form : The Giants have been in solid form, winning seven of their last ten games. Their offense has been clicking, with Matt Chapman leading the charge with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs. The team’s pitching has also been reliable, with a team ERA of 3.84.

: The Giants have been in solid form, winning seven of their last ten games. Their offense has been clicking, with leading the charge with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs. The team’s pitching has also been reliable, with a team ERA of 3.84. Tigers’ Lineup Adjustments : The Tigers will need contributions from their lineup, including players like Wenceel Pérez and Colt Keith, to overcome the odds. Pérez, who has been batting leadoff, will play a key role in setting the table for the Tigers’ offense.

: The Tigers will need contributions from their lineup, including players like and Colt Keith, to overcome the odds. Pérez, who has been batting leadoff, will play a key role in setting the table for the Tigers’ offense. Key Matchup: Watch for the duel between the Giants’ bullpen and the Tigers’ emerging young hitters. If the Tigers can get to the Giants’ bullpen early, they might have a chance to pull off an upset.

For ongoing updates and more in-depth coverage, visit Detroit Tigers Notes.