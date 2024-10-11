fb
Friday, October 11, 2024
Detroit Tigers

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 Start Time Changed Again!

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Earlier today, news broke that the Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Game 5 start time had been moved to prime time (8:08 p.m.), with the game originally scheduled for an 4:08 p.m. first pitch. However, just moments ago, that start time has been changed once again, this time due to potential inclement weather.

According to reports, “Game 5 of Tigers-Guardians ALDS on Saturday is now a 1:08 ET start, moved up due to weather forecast.

This sudden change comes after the initial adjustment that pushed the game into a prime-time slot following the New York Yankees' elimination of the Kansas City Royals. Major League Baseball had shifted the game to accommodate their television partner, TBS, in the absence of the second American League Division Series matchup.

The Tigers, who have battled back to force a Game 5 after Kerry Carpenter’s clutch 3-run home run in Game 2, will now face the Guardians in the early afternoon at Progressive Field. With weather concerns looming for the evening, MLB has opted to avoid any potential delays by moving the game to a 1:08 p.m. start.

For fans eager to see the Tigers continue their postseason run, it will be an earlier-than-expected afternoon showdown, with both teams fighting for a spot in the American League Championship Series.

Previous article
A.J. Hinch Provides Kerry Carpenter Injury Update Heading Into Game 5
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
