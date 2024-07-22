Tigers vs Guardians, July 22, 2024: Watch Live, Betting Odds, Predictions

The Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, July 22, 2024, at Progressive Field. With a shaky 49-51 record, the Tigers’ season has been an uphill battle. They’ll rely on pitcher Tarik Skubal to deliver a standout performance against a Guardians team that’s 59-39 but currently struggling after two consecutive losses.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Guardians

Date and Time : Monday, July 22, 2024, at 6:40 PM ET

: Monday, July 22, 2024, at 6:40 PM ET TV : Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, DirecTV (channel 663)

: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming : MLB.TV, Bally Sports app

: MLB.TV, Bally Sports app Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1 The Ticket)

Tigers vs Guardians Odds

Moneyline : Tigers (-125) | Guardians (+105)

: Tigers (-125) | Guardians (+105) Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+143) | Guardians +1.5 (-170)

Tigers -1.5 (+143) | Guardians +1.5 (-170) Total: Over/Under (7) Tigers: Over (-120) Guardians: Under (+100)

Predictions

The Guardians’ lackluster offense has been a liability, scoring just one run over their last two games. Jose Ramirez remains a key player to watch, having hit 23 home runs and driven in 79 RBIs this season. However, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, sporting a 5.02 ERA, the Guardians could be in for another tough game. The Tigers, led by Tarik Skubal with his impressive 2.41 ERA, have a good chance of capitalizing on Cleveland’s recent struggles. Expect Skubal to dominate, leading the Tigers to a tight win.

Prediction: Tigers 4, Guardians 2

The Tigers’ offense averages 4.29 runs per game, ranking 16th in the league, while their pitching also sits at the 16th spot, allowing 4.32 runs per game. With Justyn-Henry Malloy showing promise by driving in four RBIs against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tigers will need that kind of production to keep their playoff hopes alive. Watch for Skubal as he aims to stymie a Guardians roster that’s hitting a rough patch.

