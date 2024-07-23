Tigers vs Guardians – July 23, 2024: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More

The Detroit Tigers look to continue their upward momentum as they face the Cleveland Guardians in game two of their series at Progressive Field. The Tigers, with a 50-51 record, have won five of their last six games, including a convincing 8-2 victory on Monday night. Conversely, the Guardians, who lead the AL Central with a 59-40 record, are on a three-game losing streak and have struggled recently, losing seven of their last nine games. With both teams trending in opposite directions, this matchup promises to be a compelling contest.

Detroit’s recent form makes them a strong candidate to secure another victory. They are 11-3 in their last 14 games and have been particularly effective as road underdogs, winning four of their last five outings in such scenarios.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s Xzavion Curry, with a 5.19 ERA, poses an opportunity for the Tigers’ revitalized offense. Although Detroit has yet to announce their starting pitcher, the team’s batting strength should carry them to another win.

Prediction: Tigers win, continuing their hot streak against a struggling Guardians team.

Tonight’s game represents an opportunity for Riley Greene to further solidify his impressive season, batting .268 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. Detroit has managed to score at least five runs in seven of their last ten games, reflecting a robust offensive period. On the other side, Josh Naylor of the Guardians has been a standout player despite the team’s recent woes, hitting 22 home runs. Should the Tigers continue their hitting spree, they could turn the tide in the AL Central standings significantly.

