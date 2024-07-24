in Tigers Notes

Tigers vs Guardians, July 24, 2024: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More

Tigers vs Guardians. The matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians offers intriguing storylines as both teams meet for game 3 action at Progressive Field. The Detroit Tigers (50-52) are looking to stay competitive after their recent performances against the Dodgers and Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the Guardians (60-40) are eyeing consistency, having struggled to put together consistent offensive performances in recent games.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Guardians

  • Date and Time: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 6:40 PM
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  • TV: MLB Extra Innings, Bally Sports DirecTV (channel 663)
  • Streaming: fuboTV, ESPN+
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Guardians Odds

  • Money Line: Tigers +122 | Guardians -145
  • Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-178) | Guardians -1.5 (-145)
  • Total: Over/Under (7)
    • Tigers: Over -115
    • Guardians: Under -105

Predictions

Jack Flaherty will start for the Detroit Tigers, bringing a 7-5 record with a 3.13 ERA and 127 strikeouts this season. Flaherty’s recent road success contrasts with Tanner Bibee of the Guardians, who has struggled with a 4.19 ERA in home games. Given the Guardians’ recent offensive woes and Flaherty’s solid form, the Tigers have a viable chance of securing an upset.

Prediction: Detroit Tigers 5, Cleveland Guardians 3.

Jack Flaherty Tigers vs Guardians

More

The game will feature notable players like Riley Greene, who leads the Detroit Tigers with 98 hits and 51 RBI. On the Guardians’ side, Jose Ramirez stands out with 107 hits and 82 RBI. Jack Flaherty’s history against Cleveland includes a 2.89 ERA, revealing his competitive edge. Moreover, Matt Vierling and Kerry Carpenter have shown promise in recent games, enhancing the Tigers’ offensive potential. This clash offers a look at key player milestones and trends worth tracking.

