Tigers vs Guardians, July 25, 2024: Odds, How to Watch, and More

The Detroit Tigers (50-53) will face the Cleveland Guardians (61-40) on Thursday, July 25, 2024, capping off their four-game series at Progressive Field. The Tigers split a weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays, claiming two wins before a narrow 5-4 loss on Sunday.

In this series, Detroit won the opener 8-2 but has since dropped two close contests, including a 2-1 defeat on Wednesday. Gavin Williams (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Guardians, aiming to improve his season and career records.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Guardians

Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field When: Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 1:10 PM ET Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ TV Broadcast: Bally Sports – DirecTV (channel 663)

Bally Sports – DirecTV (channel 663) Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Guardians Odds

Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-155) | Guardians -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: Tigers +135 | Guardians -160

Total: Over/Under (8) Tigers: Over +100 Guardians: Under -120



(Odds found at PickDawgz)

Predictions

Considering recent form, the Guardians have the upper hand with Gavin Williams looking for a redeeming performance following his loss against the San Diego Padres. However, the Detroit Tigers’ ability to play spoiler, as seen in their initial series win, makes them a worthy underdog pick. Given the close nature of the two previous games, a punt on the Tigers could be a shrewd move.

More

Several factors contribute to the intrigue of this matchup. For the Guardians, Steven Kwan has been in excellent form, recording hits and home runs regularly. On the Tigers’ side, watch out for Kerry Carpenter, who has shown power hitting capability, and Matt Vierling, who has consistently doubled in recent day games. Both teams will look to establish dominance within the AL Central, making this game crucial for maintaining competitive momentum.

Expect a tightly contested game, with critical performances potentially deciding the outcome as both teams aim to finish the series strong. For more updates and detailed previews, visit the Detroit Tigers page.