Tigers vs Mariners, August 7: Viewing, Betting Tips, Predictions, and More





Tigers vs Mariners: The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners continue their three-game series on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. With the Mariners slightly favored in this matchup, fans and bettors alike are keen to see if Detroit can pull off an upset. Here’s a comprehensive look at the game from a betting perspective.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, ROOTNW, MLBN

Streaming: ESPN+

Time: 9:40 PM ET

Date: August 7, 2024

Tigers vs Mariners Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +115 | Mariners -135

Tigers +115 | Mariners -135 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-205) | Mariners -1.5 (+170)

Tigers +1.5 (-205) | Mariners -1.5 (+170) Total: Over/Under (6) Tigers: Over (-110) Mariners: Under (-110)

Over/Under (6)

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

The Mariners are coming into this game as favorites, reflecting their overall strong performance this season. Seattle has been favored 74 times this year, winning 42 of those games. When favored by -136 or more, they hold a 27-20 record. The Tigers, on the other hand, have struggled as underdogs, winning only 31 of the 68 games in which they were not favored.

Score Prediction: Mariners 4, Tigers 3

Total Prediction: Over 6 runs

The Mariners have a 55% win probability compared to the Tigers’ 45%. Given their recent performance and the betting odds, the Mariners seem to have the upper hand.

More

The Tigers have been underdogs in nine of their last 10 matchups, with a record of 3-6 in those games. The total has gone over five times in these contests, and they have four wins against the spread. During this period, the Tigers have averaged 2.9 runs per game, hit 7 home runs, and posted an ERA of 5.09 with a strikeout rate of 8 per nine innings.

Notable players for the Tigers include Matt Vierling, who has a .251 batting average with 19 doubles, 5 triples, and 13 home runs. Colt Keith is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, 3 triples, and 11 home runs, while Wenceel Perez has a .246 average with 13 doubles, 5 triples, and 8 home runs. Gio Urshela is batting .240 with 8 doubles, 1 triple, and 4 home runs.

On the other hand, the Mariners have been the money line favorite in eight of their last 10 games, finishing 6-2 in those matchups. In these last 10 games, the total has gone over seven times, and against the spread, the Mariners have a 6-4-0 record. Over this span, the Mariners have averaged 5.9 runs per game, hit 18 home runs, and maintained a 4.20 ERA with a strikeout rate of 9.2 per nine innings.

Key players for the Mariners include Randy Arozarena, who has a .216 batting average with 22 doubles, 16 home runs, and 51 walks, and Cal Raleigh, who leads the team with 23 home runs and 67 RBIs. Justin Turner is hitting .256 with 17 doubles and 7 home runs, while Dylan Moore has contributed 18 doubles, 4 triples, and 9 home runs.