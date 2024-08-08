Tigers vs Mariners, August 8, 2024: How to Watch, Predictions, Odds, and More





Tigers vs Mariners: On Thursday, August 8, 2024, the Seattle Mariners will face off against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park in what promises to be an exciting MLB matchup. Bryan Woo is set to take the mound for the Mariners, while the Tigers’ starting pitcher remains undecided.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners enter this contest as significant favorites with a moneyline of -206, while the Tigers are listed as +171 underdogs. With a set total of 7 runs, both teams will be looking to capitalize on their recent performances to secure a win.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Mariners

Date : August 8, 2024

: August 8, 2024 Time : 9:40 PM ET

: 9:40 PM ET Location : T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington TV : Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663)

: Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming : Fubo, MLB.TV

: Fubo, MLB.TV Radio options: WWJ 950

Tigers vs Mariners Odds

Moneyline : Tigers +171 | Mariners -206

: Tigers +171 | Mariners -206 Spread : Tigers +1.5 (-130) | Mariners -1.5 (+110)

: Tigers +1.5 (-130) | Mariners -1.5 (+110) Total : Over/Under 7 Tigers: Over (-125) Mariners: Under (+105)

: Over/Under 7 Odds found at Ceasars Sportbook

Predictions

The Mariners come into this game with a 55% win probability, reflecting their favored status. The Tigers, despite being underdogs, have a 45% chance of pulling off an upset. The score prediction for this Tigers vs Mariners matchup is a close 4-3 victory for the Mariners, with the total expected to go over 7 runs.

Both teams have shown volatility in their recent performances, but Seattle’s slight edge in pitching and offensive output could be the deciding factor for this Tigers vs Mariners game.

More Insights

The Mariners have been favored 75 times this season and have won 56% of those games. They are 4-1 when favored by -206 or more.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 69 games this season, winning 32 of those matchups. However, they lost their only game as an underdog of +171 or more.

Recent stats show the Mariners have gone 5-3 in their last eight games as moneyline favorites, with the total going over in seven of their last 10 games.

The Tigers have been more inconsistent, posting a 4-6 record in their last 10 games, with an average of 3.2 runs per game and an ERA of 4.50.

This Tigers vs Mariners game could come down to which team capitalizes on scoring opportunities, with the Mariners’ recent power at the plate potentially being the deciding factor.

For more information on the Detroit Tigers, visit Detroit Tigers Notes.