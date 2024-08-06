Tigers vs Mariners: Odds, Predictions, and More – August 6





Tigers vs Mariners: The Detroit Tigers (53-60) and the Seattle Mariners (59-54) face off Tuesday in MLB action at T-Mobile Park. The Tigers will look to bounce back after a 3-2 loss in Sunday’s series finale against the Royals. With a tough stretch that included series losses to the Guardians and Twins, the Tigers need a win to regain momentum.

On the other side, the Mariners aim to maintain their form after a series win despite a 6-0 loss to the Phillies in the rubber match. Both teams are battling to stay competitive in their respective divisions.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (DirecTV – Channel 663), RootNW, MLBN

Bally Sports Detroit (DirecTV – Channel 663), RootNW, MLBN Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Place: T-Mobile Park (Seattle, WA)

Tigers vs Mariners Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +170 | Mariners -205

Tigers +170 | Mariners -205 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-130) | Mariners -1.5 (+110)

Tigers +1.5 (-130) | Mariners -1.5 (+110) Total: Over/Under (7.5) Tigers: Over (+105) Mariners: Under (-125)

Over/Under (7.5)

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

In the Tigers vs Mariners matchup, I’m going to have to back the Mariners here. Keider Montero‘s recent performance has been lackluster, and comparing him side-by-side with Luis Castillo, the Mariners’ starter shows more promise. Castillo, with a solid season record and history against the Tigers, is likely to give Seattle the edge. While the Mariners’ offense can be inconsistent, they should do enough behind Castillo to secure a win.

Prediction: Seattle Mariners 5, Detroit Tigers 2

More Depth and Key Performances

In this Tigers vs Mariners game the Detroit Tigers need key performances from players like Riley Greene and Matt Vierling to overcome their recent struggles. Greene leads the team with 98 hits, featuring 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. Vierling also contributes significantly with his 92 hits and five triples. Additionally, the Tigers will need contributions from Spencer Torkelson, who has been a bright spot in their lineup, boasting a .235 batting average with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs.

On the Mariners‘ side, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh are pivotal. Rodriguez leads the team with 101 hits, and Raleigh has smashed 23 home runs. Another player to watch is Teoscar Hernández, who has been heating up lately with a .248 average, 18 home runs, and 59 RBIs. J.P. Crawford also provides stability at the top of the lineup with a .260 average and 46 RBIs.

Pitching Matchup

Keider Montero will need to find his form quickly as he faces a Mariners lineup that can be explosive. Montero, with a 5.89 ERA and 1.45 WHIP, has struggled to find consistency. In contrast, Luis Castillo, with his 3.13 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, has been a rock for the Mariners. Castillo’s ability to command the strike zone and limit walks gives Seattle a significant advantage.

More

This Tigers vs Mariners game is crucial for both teams as they look to improve their standings and build momentum for the final stretch of the season. The Tigers, despite their recent struggles, remain hopeful of making a late-season push. Meanwhile, the Mariners are focused on solidifying their position in the playoff race

Given the current form and pitching matchup, the Mariners have the edge. However, the Tigers have shown resilience throughout the season, and if their key players step up, they could pull off an upset. Fans can expect a competitive game as both teams fight for crucial wins in their respective division races.