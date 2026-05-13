Tigers vs Mets, May 13, 2026: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

The Detroit Tigers need a cleaner start and more life at the plate Wednesday night after opening their three-game road series against the New York Mets with a 10-2 loss.

Jack Flaherty lasted 3 2/3 innings and gave up three runs, while the Tigers’ offense did little to keep pace. Detroit now turns to Framber Valdez, who returns from a five-game suspension and gets a chance to steady the series.

Valdez enters as the Tigers’ No. 2 starter, but he is coming off one of his roughest starts of the season. In that outing, the 32-year-old allowed 10 runs (seven earned) on nine hits (three home runs) and a walk while striking out three before the incident that led to the suspension.

The Mets counter with Christian Scott, a right-hander making his fourth start of the season. His season debut lasted only 1 1/3 innings after issuing five walks, plunking a batter and balking before he was pulled. His next two outings were sharper, as he threw five and 4 2/3 innings, respectively, with a 2.79 and a 2.50 FIP while striking out 14 over that stretch.

Scott has only pitched a dozen games in his major league career, and none have come against the Tigers.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (19-23) vs. New York Mets (16-25)

Detroit Tigers (19-23) vs. New York Mets (16-25) Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Place: Citi Field , Queens , New York

, , TV: Detroit SportsNet

Streaming: MLB.TV

Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Join the discussion: DSN Tigers Facebook Group

Predictions

This game comes down to whether Valdez can reset after a poor outing and force the Mets to put the ball on the ground. His profile still gives Detroit a good path if he limits early damage and keeps the bullpen from being asked to cover too many innings.

Framber Valdez — 2026 Pitching Sabermetrics · Per MLB Stats · 2026 season WAR 0.41 ▼ FIP 4.32 ▼ Data fetched May 13, 2026

Scott has swing-and-miss upside, but his walk issues have already shown up this season. If the Tigers can make him work and avoid chasing early, they should get chances to push runs across.

Prediction: Tigers 4, Mets 3

More

Game 43: LHP Framber Valdez (2-2, 4.57 ERA) vs. RHP Christian Scott (0-0, 3.27 ERA)

Player G IP K% BB% GB% FIP fWAR Valdez 8 43.1 17.9 7.7 52.5 4.32 0.4 Scott 3 11.0 31.3 14.6 22.7 4.03 0.1

The last time Valdez faced the Mets came with the Houston Astros on opening day 2025. He threw seven frames of shutout ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four to earn the win. He also hit a batter in that game.

For Detroit, this is a chance to stop a rough stretch before it grows. For New York, it is a chance to build on Tuesday’s win and put pressure on a Tigers club searching for steadier offense.