Tigers vs Mets, May 14, 2026: How to Watch, Predictions, and More

Introduction

Detroit Tigers have one more chance to leave New York with a win after dropping Wednesday’s game, 3-2, in the 10th inning to the New York Mets.

The offense again had a hard time getting much going, and two runs were not enough despite a strong night from the pitching staff. Detroit will turn to Keider Montero, who has helped steady the rotation with Justin Verlander out. The 25-year-old has turned in two straight quality starts, over which he put up a 1.42 ERA and 3.91 FIP over 12 2/3 innings with a win to show for.

Montero will face the Mets for the first time.

On the other side, Nolan McLean gets the ball for New York. The 24-year-old has given his team steady work through eight starts. He has given up at least one run in all eight of his starts, but he has also posted strong strikeout totals while not walking more than two in any of his outings.

McLean has faced the Tigers once before — last year on Sept. 2 in Detroit, when he threw a quality start by allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings for the win.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (19-24) vs. New York Mets (17-25)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

Place: Citi Field , Queens , New York

, , New York TV: Detroit SportsNet

Streaming: MLB.TV

Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Join the discussion: DSN Tigers Facebook Group

Via Detroit Tigers

Predictions

Game 44: RHP Keider Montero (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Nolan McLean (1-2, 2.78 ERA)

Player G IP K% BB% GB% FIP fWAR Montero 7 39.2 18.7 5.2 30.8 3.24 1.0 McLean 8 45.1 32.6 6.9 46.2 2.39 1.5

This sets up as a tight game if Montero keeps his recent form. The Tigers need more from the bats, though, and McLean’s strikeout rate could make that a tough task if Detroit falls behind early.

The edge on the mound leans slightly toward New York based on McLean’s strikeout numbers and 2.39 FIP, but Montero has been good enough lately to keep Detroit in it.

Prediction: Mets 4, Tigers 3.

More

Detroit is trying to avoid a sweep after losing the first two games of the series. Wednesday’s loss was the sharper sting because the Tigers had enough pitching to win, but the late run allowed by New York tied the game and helped push it to extras.

For Detroit, the key is simple: give Montero early support. If the Tigers can make McLean work and avoid another quiet start at the plate, they have a real chance to end the series on a better note.