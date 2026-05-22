Tigers vs Orioles, May 22, 2026: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

Introduction

The Detroit Tigers arrive in Baltimore needing a clean reset after a rough home series against the Cleveland Guardians. Detroit has lost six straight, nine of the last 10, and 14 of the last 16 — a slide that is one loss shy of the 2-15 stretch the club had from Jun 13 to July 13 during the 2019 season.

The matchup does offer a chance to stop the skid. The Baltimore Orioles are also in a bad stretch after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays and have just one victory in its last six tries. With both clubs trying to steady things near the 1/3 season mark, Friday’s opener matters for more than just one game in the standings.

AJ Hinch turns to Jack Flaherty, who has posted an 8.41 ERA and 5.57 FIP over his last five starts across 20 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old did give Detroit six frames last time out, just the second time this season he reached that mark.

Flaherty last faced the Orioles in 2024 with the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Aug. 27. He worked six innings, allowing three runs on six hits (two home runs) and two walks with five strikeouts, but took the loss.

MLB Jack Flaherty — MLB Stats Jack Flaherty 2026 WAR 0.21 FIP 5.02 Season History Season Key Stats 2026 0.21 WAR / 5.02 FIP 2025 2.54 WAR / 3.85 FIP 2024 3.32 WAR / 3.48 FIP

Baltimore counters with Chris Bassitt, who has had three strong outings this season, while the others have been uneven. In his last start against the Washington Nationals, the 37-year-old allowed four runs on six hits (one home run) and a walk with four strikeouts over five frames and took the loss.

MLB Chris Bassitt — MLB Stats Chris Bassitt 2026 WAR 0.22 FIP 4.73 Season History Season Key Stats 2026 0.22 WAR / 4.73 FIP 2025 2.43 WAR / 4.01 FIP 2024 2.32 WAR / 4.08 FIP

Bassitt last faced Detroit on July 19, 2024, with the Blue Jays in Toronto. He allowed five runs on six hits (two home runs) and a walk while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings and took the loss.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (20-31) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-29)

Detroit Tigers (20-31) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-29) Game: Game 52

Game 52 Time (ET): 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Place: Camden Yards , Baltimore , Maryland

, , TV/Streaming: Apple TV

Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Join the discussion: DSN Tigers Facebook Group

Predictions

This game sets up as a test of which starter can limit early damage. Flaherty’s recent 8.41 ERA and 5.57 FIP over his last five starts are hard to ignore, but Bassitt’s 5.44 ERA also gives Detroit a fair shot if the bats show up.

Projected starters: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-5, 5.77 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Bassitt (3-3, 5.44 ERA)

Player G IP K% BB% GB% FIP fWAR Flaherty 10 43.2 23.3 14.1 32.2 5.03 0.2 Bassitt 9 43.0 14.9 9.4 43.8 4.74 0.2

Detroit needs traffic on the bases early and a cleaner night from the bullpen. Baltimore has not been sharp, either, so this is a fair opening for the Tigers to end the losing streak. Still, with Flaherty’s command issues and recent results, the safer lean is toward the home team.

Prediction: Orioles 5, Tigers 4

More

The Tigers are trying to avoid letting this skid define the next part of their season. A win Friday would not fix the larger issues, but it would stop the run of losses and give Detroit a better tone for the rest of the weekend series.

For Flaherty, the key marker is volume. His last start was only the second time this season he reached six innings. If he can get that type of length again while cutting down free passes, Detroit’s chances improve.

For Bassitt, the Tigers have a recent point of reference. In his last meeting with Detroit, he allowed five runs on six hits (two home runs) and a walk while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings. A similar night from the lineup would give the Tigers a real chance to take the opener.