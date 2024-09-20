Tigers vs Orioles, September 20, 2024: Insights, Odds, and Predictions

Tigers vs Orioles: The matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles is set for Friday, September 20, 2024, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Tigers enter this game on a hot streak with four consecutive wins, including a recent series sweep against the Kansas City Royals. Overall, they have won nine of their last 11 games, putting them at an impressive 80-73 this season.

On the other hand, the Orioles are struggling, having lost three of their last four games, which comes on the heels of a series loss against the San Francisco Giants. Currently sitting at 85-68, they will aim to turn things around against a confident Tigers team that recently took two out of three from them.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Orioles

Date: September 20, 2024

September 20, 2024 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park (Baltimore, Maryland)

Oriole Park (Baltimore, Maryland) T.V.:

Streaming: Apple TV+, Fubo, MLB.TV

Apple TV+, Fubo, MLB.TV Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Orioles Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +143 | Orioles -170

Tigers +143 | Orioles -170 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-155) | Orioles -1.5 (+130)

Tigers +1.5 (-155) | Orioles -1.5 (+130) Total: Over/Under (7.5) Tigers: Over (-115) Orioles: Under (-105)

Over/Under (7.5) Odds found at Caesars Sportsbook

Predictions

The Tigers have shown resilience and consistency in their recent games, particularly against American League opponents. Given their current form and offensive output, they are likely to challenge the Orioles effectively. Corbin Burnes will start for Baltimore; however, Detroit's pitching staff has also been strong. I predict a close game, but I'll take the Tigers to win.

Score Prediction: Tigers 4, Orioles 3.

This game presents a significant opportunity for Riley Greene, who has been a standout for the Tigers this season with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs. Additionally, the Orioles‘ Gunnar Henderson is having a breakout year, boasting 37 home runs. As both teams approach the end of the regular season, each player will be looking to cement their legacies and potentially set personal records. The outcome of this game could be a pivotal point in the playoff race for both teams.

Insights courtesy of PickDawgz