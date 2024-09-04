Tigers vs Padres, September 4, 2024: Key Matchup Insights, Odds, and Predictions





The Tigers vs Padres game on September 4, 2024, at Petco Park promises to be a thrilling matchup as both teams aim to bolster their playoff chances. The Tigers are still in the wild-card hunt, while the Padres are riding high with the return of key players, including Yu Darvish. Darvish will be making his first start since May 29, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this contest.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Padres

Date: September 4, 2024

Time: 9:40 PM ET

Location: Petco Park (San Diego, CA)

Petco Park (San Diego, CA) TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings

Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+

Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+ Radio options: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Padres Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +175 | Padres -210

Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-130) | Padres -1.5 (+110)

Total: Over/Under (8)

Over/Under (8)

Odds found at Caesars Sportsbook.

Predictions

The Tigers are still fighting for a playoff spot, but Keider Montero’s struggles this season make this a challenging matchup for them. The Padres, with the return of Yu Darvish and Fernando Tatis Jr., have the momentum and the firepower to take control of this game. Darvish, who has been outstanding against the Tigers in his career, is expected to lead the Padres to victory.

Score Prediction: Padres 5, Tigers 3

More Insights

San Diego Padres’ Night Game Dominance: The Padres have won each of their last six night games against American League opponents following a home win.

The Padres have won each of their last six night games against American League opponents following a home win. Tigers’ Struggles Against NL West: The Tigers have lost six of their last seven night games against NL West opponents that held a winning record.

The Tigers have lost six of their last seven night games against NL West opponents that held a winning record. Manny Machado’s Hot Bat: Machado has hit a home run in three of the Padres’ last four night games.

Machado has hit a home run in three of the Padres’ last four night games. Yu Darvish’s Track Record: Darvish is 7-0 with a 3.35 ERA and 58 strikeouts in his career against the Detroit Tigers, making him a key player in this matchup.

With these factors in play, the Padres are well-positioned to continue their strong run and secure a win in this crucial game.