Tigers vs Padres, September 5, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More





The Tigers vs Padres matchup on September 5, 2024, at Petco Park promises to be an exciting clash between two teams eager to solidify their positions. Both teams are coming off recent performances that highlight strengths and weaknesses, and this game offers the chance for bettors and fans alike to witness a high-scoring affair. Detroit’s pitching inconsistency and San Diego’s capable offense make this a game to watch closely.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Padres

Date: September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Petco Park (San Diego, CA)

Petco Park (San Diego, CA) T.V.: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings

Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+

Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Padres Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +140 | Padres -165

Tigers +140 | Padres -165 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-155) | Padres -1.5 (+130)

Tigers +1.5 (-155) | Padres -1.5 (+130) Total: Over/Under (8.5) Tigers: Over (+100) Padres: Under (-120)

Over/Under (8.5)

Odds found at Ceasars Sportsbook

Predictions

Thursday’s Tigers vs Padres game is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Both starting pitchers, Casey Mize for the Tigers and Martin Perez for the Padres, have struggled with consistency, which sets up a scenario for offensive fireworks. The Tigers will likely capitalize on Perez’s inconsistency, as Mize’s recent struggles are also concerning for Detroit. The Padres have a slight edge with their lineup and home-field advantage, but expect a close contest with plenty of runs.

Score Prediction: Padres 7, Tigers 5

More Insights

The Tigers have had issues with pitching, and although their offense ranks 22nd in the league, they have enough firepower to exploit Perez’s weaknesses. Riley Greene’s recent hot streak could also play a pivotal role in keeping this game competitive. On the Padres’ side, Jackson Merrill continues to be a standout with his offensive contributions. Keep an eye on how both bullpens perform, as that could be the key to a late-game shift in momentum.

Back the Over (8.5) for this matchup—it’s shaping up to be an offense-heavy contest.