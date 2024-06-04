Tigers vs Rangers June 4, 2024: Game Preview, Betting Odds, and Picks





The Detroit Tigers vs Rangers clash heats up this Tuesday at Globe Life Field! Both teams boast eerily similar records, with Detroit at 30-30 and Texas at 29-31. After a nail-biter yesterday that saw the Tigers squeak by 2-1, momentum seems to be shifting in their favor. Jack Flaherty, sporting a 2-4 record but a stellar 3.46 ERA, will be crucial on the mound as Detroit aims to extend their winning streak.

How to Watch Tigers vs Rangers

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Location: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: MLB Extra Innings

MLB Extra Innings Live Stream: ESPN+ (Subscription required)

ESPN+ (Subscription required) Radio: Local sports network

Tigers vs Rangers Odds

Money Line: Texas Rangers -101 / Detroit Tigers -116

-101 / -116 Over/Under: 8

8 Spread: Find the latest odds at Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

Heading into this Tigers vs Rangers matchup, both starting pitchers have displayed consistency worth noting. Flaherty aims to capitalize on his stunning performance against the Red Sox where he tossed 6.2 scoreless frames. However, Dane Dunning for the Rangers also presents a solid front, bringing his own 4-3 record with a 3.94 ERA into the fray.

It’s a pitching duel that edges in Detroit’s favor, given Flaherty’s knack for navigating teams with losing records and striking out the opposition. Expect a tightly contested game, with the Tigers’ offense to stir just enough to edge out a win, improving their standing above .500.

More

The Tigers’ lineup isn’t without its luminary performances. Riley Greene’s prowess in the batter’s box, especially against AL opponents on the road, will be crucial. Meanwhile, the Rangers’ injury notes on their pitching staff, with Tyler Mahle and Jon Gray eyeing returns, will not impact this game but could influence the series moving forward.

Not to be overlooked, Spencer Torkelson has recently found his groove with the long ball on the road. As the series continues, all eyes will be on these key players to see if they can maintain or outdo their impactful performances.

Tonight’s contest, beyond the win-loss column, is another opportunity for Detroit to propel themselves up the standings and showcase their potential as a dark horse in the AL Central.