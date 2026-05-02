Tigers vs. Rangers Preview: Keider Montero Gets the Ball in Game 34 as Detroit Looks to Even Series

Introduction

The Detroit Tigers need a cleaner start Saturday night after opening their six-game homestand with a 5-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Jack Flaherty struggled again in the opener, and Detroit’s offense came up short after working back from a 4-0 deficit. Game 34 gives the Tigers a chance to even the series behind Keider Montero, who will face Kumar Rocker in a matchup of right-handers.

Montero has allowed 10 runs for a 5.40 ERA over the last 16 2/3 innings, but his 13:3 strikeout to walk ratio over that stretch points to better command than the run line shows. He last faced Texas last summer in Arlington on July 19, when he allowed four runs on four hits (one home run) while walking three and striking out five over 4 1/3 frames to take the loss.

Rocker, a former first-round pick in the 2022 draft, has two quality starts over his last two outings despite modest strikeout totals. The 26-year-old last faced the Tigers on July 19, when he worked 6 1/3 innings of one-hit ball, walked three and struck out five at Comerica Park for his final win of 2025.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (16-17) vs. Texas Rangers (16-16)

Detroit Tigers (16-17) vs. Texas Rangers (16-16) Game: Game 34

Game 34 Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Place: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan TV: Detroit SportsNet

Streaming: MLB.TV

Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Community: Join the DSN Tigers Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecornertigers

Predictions

This game looks like a close one. Montero’s recent run total is a concern, but the 13:3 strikeout to walk ratio suggests he has not been all that far off. If he keeps the ball in the park and limits early traffic, Detroit should have a real shot to even the series.

Rocker has been steady of late, and his ground-ball profile gives Texas a path to control innings. Still, Detroit’s late push Friday showed enough life to think the offense can carry some of that into Saturday.

Prediction: Tigers 4, Rangers 3.

More

Probable starters:

RHP Keider Montero (1-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. RHP Kumar Rocker (1-2, 3.38 ERA)

Player G IP K% BB% GB% FIP FWAR Montero 5 27.0 21.5 4.7 34.6 2.93 0.8 Rocker 5 26.2 19.1 8.7 56.1 3.68 0.5

The broader context is simple for Detroit: this is the second game of a six-game homestand, and the Tigers are trying to get back to .500 after slipping to 16-17. Texas enters at 16-16, so both clubs are working from a similar spot early in May.