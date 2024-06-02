Tigers vs Red Sox June 2, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and More

With both teams hovering around the .500 mark, the Detroit Tigers vs Red Sox game at Fenway Park is set to be a pivotal moment for each. The Tigers are eager to bounce back and even the series after their loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Consistency has eluded both teams recently, with the Tigers aiming for a more reliable offensive performance and the Red Sox seeking to harness some momentum from their win to take the series.

How to Watch Tigers vs Red Sox

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Broadcast: NESNE, BALLY SPORTS DETROIT

Live Stream: ESPN+ for the MLB Game of the Day

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -128 // Detroit Tigers +109

-128 // +109 Spread: To be determined

Over/Under: 9

Predictions for Tigers vs Red Sox

Despite Casey Mize’s rocky start to the season, the Tigers exhibit signs of a lineup that could tip the scales in their favor. With consistent hitters like Riley Greene and a recent overall track record that includes wins in tight spots, they might just snag a victory to even things up versus the Red Sox, who are known to falter post-victory. Expect a competitive clash with the Tigers possibly pulling off an upset.

Beyond the game’s immediate stakes, there’s a thread of player achievements to watch. Greene is pacing the Tigers with impressive stats across the board, while Baez shows he’s a threat on the bases. For the Red Sox, Duran and Devers are hitting their stride, meaning the Detroit Tigers pitchers will need to be sharp. As the teams cross bats at Fenway Park, this game could be a pivotal moment in their season narratives.