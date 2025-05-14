Tigers vs Red Sox, May 14, 2025: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

After a thrilling 10-9 victory in 11 innings against the Boston Red Sox, the Detroit Tigers are looking to cap off their home stand with a sweep at Comerica Park. The Tigers currently hold the best record in baseball, tied with the New York Mets, and enter this matchup with strong momentum. With the reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal taking the mound, fans are optimistic that the team can secure another win.
How to Watch Tigers vs Red Sox
- Date & Time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV: FanDuel Sports Detroit
- Streaming: MLB.TV, FanDuel Sports Network
- Radio: Tigers Radio Network
Odds
- Money Line: Tigers -218, Red Sox +185
- Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+104), Red Sox +1.5 (-125)
- Over/Under: 7 runs
- Odds found at Moneyline.com
🥎 STARTING PITCHERS 🥎
|H. Dobbins
|T. Skubal
|#73 RHP
|#29 LHP
|2-1
|4-2
|2.77 ERA
|2.07 ERA
|1.19 WHIP
|0.88 WHIP
|22 IP
|47 IP
|23 H
|37 H
|19 K
|60 K
|4 BB
|5 BB
|2 HR
|4 HR
🚨 STARTING LINEUP 🚨
RED SOX
BOS
TIGERS
DET
|H. Dobbins #73 SP
|#29 T. Skubal
|A. Toro #29 1B
|#20 S. Torkelson
|K. Campbell #28 2B
|#25 G. Torres
|A. Bregman #2 3B
|#17 J. Jung
|T. Story #10 SS
|#27 T. Sweeney
|C. Rafaela #3 CF
|#28 J. Báez
|J. Duran #16 LF
|#31 R. Greene
|R. Refsnyder #30 RF
|#39 Z. McKinstry
|C. Narváez #75 C
|#13 D. Dingler
|R. Devers #11 DH
|#30 K. Carpenter
Predictions
Expect a competitive matchup as the Tigers look to keep their winning streak alive. Skubal’s impressive 2.08 ERA this season gives him a significant edge over rookie Hunter Dobbins, who holds a solid 2.78 ERA. If the Tigers’ lineup continues to perform like they did on Tuesday, look for a final score around Tigers 5, Red Sox 3.
More
This game presents a chance not only for the Tigers to sweep the series but also for several players to reach personal milestones. Javier Baez, who hit the game-winning home run in the last outing, is searching for consistency to solidify his role as a key contributor. Additionally, Skubal is on track to further lower his already impressive ERA, potentially setting himself up for another Cy Young conversation later this season.
As the team settles into their rhythm, fans will be watching closely to see if they can maintain their dominance in the American League.
Sources: MLB.com, moneyline.com. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.