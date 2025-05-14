Tigers vs Red Sox, May 14, 2025: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

Watch the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox on May 14, 2025, at 6:40 p.m. ET. Tune in for live coverage and enjoy the action!

After a thrilling 10-9 victory in 11 innings against the Boston Red Sox, the Detroit Tigers are looking to cap off their home stand with a sweep at Comerica Park. The Tigers currently hold the best record in baseball, tied with the New York Mets, and enter this matchup with strong momentum. With the reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal taking the mound, fans are optimistic that the team can secure another win.

How to Watch Tigers vs Red Sox

Date & Time : Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 6:40 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 6:40 p.m. ET TV : FanDuel Sports Detroit

: FanDuel Sports Detroit Streaming : MLB.TV, FanDuel Sports Network

: MLB.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Odds

Money Line : Tigers -218, Red Sox +185

: Tigers -218, Red Sox +185 Spread : Tigers -1.5 (+104), Red Sox +1.5 (-125)

: Tigers -1.5 (+104), Red Sox +1.5 (-125) Over/Under : 7 runs

: 7 runs Odds found at Moneyline.com

🥎 STARTING PITCHERS 🥎 H. Dobbins T. Skubal #73 RHP #29 LHP 2-1 4-2 2.77 ERA 2.07 ERA 1.19 WHIP 0.88 WHIP 22 IP 47 IP 23 H 37 H 19 K 60 K 4 BB 5 BB 2 HR 4 HR

🚨 STARTING LINEUP 🚨 RED SOX BOS TIGERS DET H. Dobbins #73 SP #29 T. Skubal A. Toro #29 1B #20 S. Torkelson K. Campbell #28 2B #25 G. Torres A. Bregman #2 3B #17 J. Jung T. Story #10 SS #27 T. Sweeney C. Rafaela #3 CF #28 J. Báez J. Duran #16 LF #31 R. Greene R. Refsnyder #30 RF #39 Z. McKinstry C. Narváez #75 C #13 D. Dingler R. Devers #11 DH #30 K. Carpenter

Predictions

Expect a competitive matchup as the Tigers look to keep their winning streak alive. Skubal’s impressive 2.08 ERA this season gives him a significant edge over rookie Hunter Dobbins, who holds a solid 2.78 ERA. If the Tigers’ lineup continues to perform like they did on Tuesday, look for a final score around Tigers 5, Red Sox 3.

More

This game presents a chance not only for the Tigers to sweep the series but also for several players to reach personal milestones. Javier Baez, who hit the game-winning home run in the last outing, is searching for consistency to solidify his role as a key contributor. Additionally, Skubal is on track to further lower his already impressive ERA, potentially setting himself up for another Cy Young conversation later this season.

As the team settles into their rhythm, fans will be watching closely to see if they can maintain their dominance in the American League.