Tigers vs Red Sox May 31, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

The Tigers vs Red Sox matchup this Friday night at Fenway Park has the Detroit Tigers looking to build on their solid pitching performance from their last game. The Tigers closed out their previous game with a shutout, offering a glimpse of their capability to control the diamond when their pitchers hit their stride.

On the flip side, the Red Sox’s bats fell silent, and they’ll be eager to bounce back and capitalize on their home field advantage. Both teams are neck and neck regarding their season standings, making this matchup an intriguing one for fans and analysts alike.

How to Watch Tigers vs Red Sox

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Friday, May 31, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM Eastern Time

7:10 PM Eastern Time Location: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Stream: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Watch MLB Games: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: Check local listings for radio broadcast options

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -130 / Detroit Tigers +120

-130 / +120 Over/Under: 8

8 Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

The pitching matchup features Tanner Houck of the Red Sox, who has maintained a sharp ERA of 1.90 despite a 4-5 record, against the Tigers’ Kenta Maeda, who is looking to find consistency after a solid last outing.

With the Red Sox’s offense ready to rebound and Houck’s reliability on the mound, the scales might tilt towards the home team. However, the Tigers have shown resilience as underdogs, and surprises could be in store at Fenway.

More

Eyes will be on the Tiger’s Kerry Carpenter, who’s been wielding a strong bat with eight homers and 29 RBIs to date. If he can ignite some early offense for the Tigers, it could set a favorable tone.

Meanwhile, on the Red Sox’s side, Rafael Devers continuing his power-hitting performance will be essential for the home team to seize control. As both teams vie to climb above .500, expect a tightly contested game where every pitch and at-bat could tip the scales.