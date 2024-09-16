Tigers vs Royals, September 16, 2024: Insights, Betting, and Predictions

The Tigers vs Royals matchup this Monday night is more than just another game—it’s a battle with playoff implications for both teams. The Detroit Tigers, fresh off a 4-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, are riding a wave of momentum as they look to keep their postseason hopes alive.

On the other side, the Kansas City Royals are banking on ace Seth Lugo, who’s been lights out all season and has a history of shutting down Detroit. It’s shaping up to be a hard-fought contest in Kansas City.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Royals

Date: September 16, 2024

September 16, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) T.V.: Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings

Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV

Fubo, MLB.TV Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Royals Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +122 | Royals -145

Tigers +122 | Royals -145 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-178) | Royals -1.5 (+150) Tigers: Over (-105) Royals: Over (-115) Odds provided by Ceasars Sportsbook

Tigers +1.5 (-178) | Royals -1.5 (+150)

Predictions

This game is going to be a nail-biter. The Tigers have been playing great ball recently, especially on the road, but they’re running into a Royals team that’s been nearly unbeatable at home.

Seth Lugo is a big reason for that. He’s 16-8 with a 2.94 ERA this season, and his career numbers against Detroit (3-0 with a 1.29 ERA) suggest it’ll be tough for the Tigers to break through. Detroit won’t go down without a fight, but Kansas City has the edge in this one. Expect a close, competitive game.

Score Prediction: Royals 5, Tigers 3

More Insights

The Tigers have been clutch on the road, winning their last five games against AL Central opponents, but they’ve struggled to beat teams with winning records. On the flip side, Kansas City has been red-hot at home, winning four straight at Kauffman Stadium. Offensively, the Royals are powered by Bobby Witt Jr., who’s been a force all season.

The Tigers will look to Riley Greene and Matt Vierling to keep their playoff dreams alive. However, with Lugo on the mound, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Detroit.