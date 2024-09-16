fb
Monday, September 16, 2024
HomeDetroit TigersTigers vs Royals, September 16, 2024: Insights, Betting, and Predictions
Detroit Tigers

Tigers vs Royals, September 16, 2024: Insights, Betting, and Predictions

Jeff Bilbrey
By Jeff Bilbrey
0
1

Table of contents

The Tigers vs Royals matchup this Monday night is more than just another game—it’s a battle with playoff implications for both teams. The Detroit Tigers, fresh off a 4-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, are riding a wave of momentum as they look to keep their postseason hopes alive.

On the other side, the Kansas City Royals are banking on ace Seth Lugo, who’s been lights out all season and has a history of shutting down Detroit. It’s shaping up to be a hard-fought contest in Kansas City.

Tigers vs Royals

How to Watch the Tigers vs Royals

  • Date: September 16, 2024
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
  • T.V.: Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings
  • Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Royals Odds

  • Moneyline: Tigers +122 | Royals -145
  • Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-178) | Royals -1.5 (+150)

Predictions

This game is going to be a nail-biter. The Tigers have been playing great ball recently, especially on the road, but they’re running into a Royals team that’s been nearly unbeatable at home.

Seth Lugo is a big reason for that. He’s 16-8 with a 2.94 ERA this season, and his career numbers against Detroit (3-0 with a 1.29 ERA) suggest it’ll be tough for the Tigers to break through. Detroit won’t go down without a fight, but Kansas City has the edge in this one. Expect a close, competitive game.

Score Prediction: Royals 5, Tigers 3

More Insights

The Tigers have been clutch on the road, winning their last five games against AL Central opponents, but they’ve struggled to beat teams with winning records. On the flip side, Kansas City has been red-hot at home, winning four straight at Kauffman Stadium. Offensively, the Royals are powered by Bobby Witt Jr., who’s been a force all season.

The Tigers will look to Riley Greene and Matt Vierling to keep their playoff dreams alive. However, with Lugo on the mound, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Detroit.

Previous article
Key Injury Updates for Lions Ahead of Week 2 Showdown with Buccaneers
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight
rdf on Detroit Lions’ Practice Takes a Wild Turn—Terrion Arnold’s Injury Details
Joe Veneri on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating
Pwough Pwough on Detroit Tigers Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal on the Move?
Steve on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating
Chuck Stubbe on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating
Volker Krabbe on Tarik Skubal Addresses Trade Rumors After All-Star Game
Michael Sarkisoff on Dominik Hasek Disapproves of Datsyuk’s Hall of Fame Selection
lionsfan on Cameron Sutton Filing Grievance Against Detroit Lions, What it Means for Salary Cap

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions