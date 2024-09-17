Tigers vs Royals, September 17, 2024: Odds, Predictions and More

Tigers vs Royals – September 17, 2024: The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals are set to square off once again, and the stakes are as high as ever. Coming off a thrilling 7-6 victory in the series opener, the Tigers are riding a wave of momentum, and fans are hoping they can keep that energy rolling at Kauffman Stadium. Meanwhile, the Royals, eyeing a potential AL Wild Card spot, are looking to shake off the loss and claw their way back into the fight.

Will Detroit's road success continue, or will Kansas City have the last laugh in this competitive battle?

How to Watch the Tigers vs Royals

Date: September 17, 2024

September 17, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Location: Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) TV: Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings

Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV

Fubo, MLB.TV Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Royals Betting Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +135 | Royals -160

Tigers +135 | Royals -160 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-155) | Royals -1.5 (+130)

Tigers +1.5 (-155) | Royals -1.5 (+130) Total Runs: Over/Under 8

Over/Under 8 Tigers (Over): -105

-105 Royals (Under): -115

(Odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

Predictions: Royals Slightly Favored

The Tigers have been surprisingly strong on the road, particularly when facing AL Central opponents. However, starting pitcher Casey Mize has struggled mightily against Kansas City in his recent outings, lugging a 6.98 ERA into this matchup. Meanwhile, Royals starter Cole Ragans has been rock-solid with a 3.32 ERA and an impressive 211 strikeouts this season.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Detroit, though. Their offense has been firing, and they've thrived as road underdogs, covering the run line in 11 straight games when visiting AL teams. But with Mize’s recent struggles and the Royals’ home-field advantage, expect Kansas City to pull off a narrow win.

Prediction: Royals 6, Tigers 4

Additional Betting Picks

Alt Total Runs: The over/under is set at 8, but for those feeling bold, an alternative total of Over 8.5 is sitting at +120 odds.

The over/under is set at 8, but for those feeling bold, an alternative total of is sitting at odds. Odds Boost: Keep an eye on Riley Greene ! Caesars Sportsbook is offering a boost on Greene to hit a homer at +475 (up from +400).

Keep an eye on ! Caesars Sportsbook is offering a boost on Greene to hit a homer at (up from +400). Home Run Prop: Spencer Torkelson to go deep is an intriguing bet at +350 .

to go deep is an intriguing bet at . Total Bases: Greene is expected to cover Over 1.5 total bases (-110), while Bobby Witt Jr. is pegged at Over 1.5 total bases (-115).

Greene is expected to cover (-110), while is pegged at (-115). Hits Prop: Jake Rogers is projected for Over 1.5 hits (+150), and Witt Jr. is at Over 1.5 hits (+125).

is projected for (+150), and Witt Jr. is at (+125). Strikeouts Prop: Casey Mize’s strikeout total is Under 4.5 (-130), while Ragans is expected to clear Over 6.5 (+105).

Casey Mize’s strikeout total is (-130), while Ragans is expected to clear (+105). Run in 1st Inning?: A run being scored in the opening frame is set at Yes -120, so don’t be surprised if both teams come out swinging early.

More Insights

The Tigers are showing their resilience as road underdogs, a trend that has paid off handsomely for those backing them on the run line. Despite their success, Casey Mize's recent struggles against Kansas City could be a stumbling block.

Meanwhile, the Royals are looking to bounce back after faltering in the series opener, but they’ve been stellar in games played on Tuesday, particularly as favorites.

As we watch this matchup unfold, keep your eyes on the standout performances from Riley Greene for Detroit and Bobby Witt Jr. for Kansas City. Both players have been pivotal for their respective teams, and their contributions could easily swing the game's outcome. With offense likely to play a significant role, don’t be surprised if this one turns into another nail-biter.