Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Tigers vs Royals, September 18, 2024: Viewing Details, Odds, and Predictions

By Jeff Bilbrey
Table of contents

Tigers vs Royals meet again on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, in a crucial MLB matchup at Kauffman Stadium. With the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals both fighting for playoff positioning, this game promises high stakes and intense action. The Tigers are looking to extend their dominance and secure a sweep, while the Royals aim to rebound and stay in the Wild Card race.

tigers vs royals

How to Watch the Tigers vs Royals

  • Date: September 18, 2024
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
  • T.V.: Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings
  • Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Royals Odds

  • Moneyline: Tigers -135 | Royals +115
  • Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+122) | Royals +1.5 (-145)
  • Total: Over/Under (7.5)
    • Tigers: Over (-115)
    • Royals: Under (-105)
  • Odds found at Ceasars Sportsbook

Predictions

With Tarik Skubal on the mound for the Tigers, Detroit is in a strong position. Skubal, boasting a 16-4 record and a 2.50 ERA, has been exceptional this season. Despite his past struggles against the Royals, his current form suggests he can dominate this matchup.

Alec Marsh, who will start for Kansas City, has been inconsistent, and this will be only his second career start against Detroit. Considering the Tigers' recent success and the Royals' struggles against high-caliber teams, the prediction leans toward a Tigers win.

Score Prediction: Tigers 5, Royals 3

Tarik Skubal tigers vs royals

More Insights

The Tigers have been impressive on the road, winning their last seven games against AL Central opponents. Conversely, the Royals have struggled against winning teams and have not covered the run line in their last seven games against Detroit following a loss. The Tigers' recent form, combined with their ace on the mound, makes them the favorites in this matchup.

