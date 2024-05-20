fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions DOMINATE Top 25 Players Under 25 List

0
The Detroit Lions make up a whopping 20% of this list!

3 Ways The Detroit Lions Can Create Cap Space

0
The Detroit Lions Can Create Cap Space If They Feel The Need.

Michigan football in contact with former Ohio State Top-100 commitment

0
This would be a big-time get for Michigan Football.
Jeff Bilbrey

Tigers vs Royals Showdown, May 20, 2024: Viewing Guide, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

Tigers Notes

Get ready for an exciting showdown on Monday evening as the Detroit Tigers face off against the Kansas City Royals. The Tigers are looking to level their record at 23-23 after a recent offensive surge against Arizona, while the Royals aim to maintain their second-place spot in the AL Central with a solid winning streak. It’s a battle between resurgence and stability, and both teams are hungry for a win.

Tigers vs Royals

How to Watch

  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
  • Channel: FS1
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Royals Odds

  • Kansas City Royals Moneyline: -120
  • Detroit Tigers Moneyline: +100
  • Over/Under: 8.5
  • Spread: Royals -1.5
  • Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

Reese Olson’s got a killer ERA but hasn’t been getting the wins to show for it. If the Tigers can keep up their recent scoring streak, they might just turn things around. Meanwhile, the Royals’ Michael Wacha isn’t invincible with his ERA, giving the Tigers a shot at the win. It’s gonna be a close one, but I’ve got a good feeling about Detroit taking the W.

More

This game’s about more than just the scoreboard. For Detroit, it’s all about keeping that offensive fire burning, while individual players like Riley Greene could be the key to unlocking their lineup’s potential. On the Royals’ side, Bobby Witt’s on a mission to boost his stats even further. This matchup’s shaping up to be a real turning point for both teams.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Jared Goff Weighs In On Detroit Lions 2024 Offseason Decisions

0
Jared Goff praised Brad Holmes and his staff.
Red Wings Notes

Steve Yzerman Punched in Face by Bruins Fan Following Brawl [Video]

0
Steve Yzerman Punched in Face Is a Forgotten Moment From The Captain's Career
Tigers Notes

Marlins vs Tigers Showdown, May 15, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Insights

0
Get ready for the showdown between Marlins vs Tigers at Comerica Park. Follow the game and check predictions, odds, and player performances.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers place Shelby Miller on IL, announce 3 additional roster moves

0
Shelby Miller will be forced to miss some action with the Tigers.
Lions News Reports

2024 NFL Schedule Leak: Detroit Lions To Open On Sunday Night Football

0
This 2024 NFL Schedule Leak has our Detroit Lions opening against a familiar foe.
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

Detroit Lions DOMINATE Top 25 Players Under 25 List

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions make up a whopping 20% of this list!
Read more

3 Ways The Detroit Lions Can Create Cap Space

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions Can Create Cap Space If They Feel The Need.
Read more

Michigan football in contact with former Ohio State Top-100 commitment

W.G. Brady -
This would be a big-time get for Michigan Football.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.