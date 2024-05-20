Tigers vs Royals Showdown, May 20, 2024: Viewing Guide, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

Get ready for an exciting showdown on Monday evening as the Detroit Tigers face off against the Kansas City Royals. The Tigers are looking to level their record at 23-23 after a recent offensive surge against Arizona, while the Royals aim to maintain their second-place spot in the AL Central with a solid winning streak. It’s a battle between resurgence and stability, and both teams are hungry for a win.

How to Watch

Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) Channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Royals Odds

Kansas City Royals Moneyline: -120

-120 Detroit Tigers Moneyline: +100

+100 Over/Under: 8.5

8.5 Spread: Royals -1.5

Royals -1.5 Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

Reese Olson’s got a killer ERA but hasn’t been getting the wins to show for it. If the Tigers can keep up their recent scoring streak, they might just turn things around. Meanwhile, the Royals’ Michael Wacha isn’t invincible with his ERA, giving the Tigers a shot at the win. It’s gonna be a close one, but I’ve got a good feeling about Detroit taking the W.

More

This game’s about more than just the scoreboard. For Detroit, it’s all about keeping that offensive fire burning, while individual players like Riley Greene could be the key to unlocking their lineup’s potential. On the Royals’ side, Bobby Witt’s on a mission to boost his stats even further. This matchup’s shaping up to be a real turning point for both teams.