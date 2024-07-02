Tigers vs Twins July 2, 2024: Predictions, Odds, and How to Watch





Tigers vs Twins at Target Field on Tuesday night promises an intriguing matchup. The Detroit Tigers, sitting at 38-46, have recently battled the Phillies and Angels, but offensive woes have haunted them, with three or fewer runs in seven of their last eleven games.

Meanwhile, the Twins, boasting a 47-37 record, have found a rhythm, scoring four or more runs in five of their last six outings. Both teams are eager for a crucial win to bolster their standings.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Twins

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM (ET)

7:40 PM (ET) Location: Target Field, Minnesota

Target Field, Minnesota TV: DirecTV (channel 663)

DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming: fuboTV with ESPN, ESPN2, Pac-12 Network

fuboTV with ESPN, ESPN2, Pac-12 Network Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Twins Odds

Minnesota Twins: +107

+107 Detroit Tigers: -127

-127 Over/Under: 7.5

Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

This matchup features Tarik Skubal for the Tigers and Simeon Woods Richardson for the Twins. Skubal has been outstanding with a 2.32 ERA and is a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young. The Tigers are favored primarily due to Skubal’s dominance, but the Twins, as the superior overall team, have their advantages. With home-field and Richardson’s decent form, the Twins look poised to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Minnesota Twins 5, Detroit Tigers 3

More

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 77 hits and 41 RBIs, while Matt Vierling and Mark Canha have significant contributions with a combined 128 hits and 65 RBIs. On the pitching front, Skubal boasts a strong track record on the road with a 2.98 ERA in 45.1 innings.

For the Twins, Willi Castro‘s consistent hitting leads the team with 81 hits, accompanied by Carlos Correa and Carlos Santana’s substantial offensive outputs. The team’s run of form includes winning 11 of their last 14 games when scoring four or more runs, highlighting their offensive efficiency.

Skubal will continue to be pivotal for the Tigers as he ranks 4th in the league for ERA, underscoring his importance to their strategy against a high-performing Twins lineup.

This encounter between the Tigers and Twins promises to be a crucial game with significant implications for both teams in their chase for better league standings.