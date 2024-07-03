Tigers vs Twins, July 3, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More





Tigers vs Twins: The Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins face off on Wednesday night at Target Field in the second game of a three-game series. The Tigers are coming off a weekend where they struggled against the Los Angeles Angels, losing the first three games before narrowly winning the series finale.

The Twins, on the other hand, bounced back from a tough loss to the Seattle Mariners to take the series, showing some resilience. Both teams are looking for stability, with the Tigers needing a bounce-back win after falling to the Twins, 5-3, on Tuesday.

How to Watch the Tigers vs Twins

Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV: DirecTV (Channel 663 HD)

DirecTV (Channel 663 HD) Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs Twins Odds

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers +140 / Minnesota Twins -165

Detroit Tigers +140 / Minnesota Twins -165 Spread: Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-140) / Minnesota Twins -1.5 (+115)

Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-140) / Minnesota Twins -1.5 (+115) Over/Under: 9

Odds provided by PickDawgz.

Predictions

In tonight’s matchup, we have David Festa, whose ERA (9.00) suggests he might still be figuring out which end of the baseball to hold, facing off against Jack Flaherty, the Tigers’ not-so-secret weapon with a 3.24 ERA. Flaherty’s last game was a bit of a hiccup against the Angels, but let’s not hold that against him—nobody’s perfect, right? Before that, he was dealing like a Vegas blackjack dealer.

After Tuesday’s loss, the Tigers should be itching to make a comeback. If they can keep their heads in the game and not get distracted by the seventh-inning stretch dance-off, they should be able to capitalize on Festa’s relative inexperience.

Score Prediction: Detroit Tigers 6, Minnesota Twins 4

More

Byron Buxton has been a standout for Minnesota, recording at least one RBI in five of the last six games against teams with losing records. He also has four home runs in his last seven games. On Detroit’s side, Kerry Carpenter has been effective against the Twins at Target Field, recording an RBI in each of his last four appearances there. Keeping an eye on players’ performance can add another layer to understanding the stakes in this game.

Additionally, Tigers’ Casey Mize will undergo further tests on his left leg, which could impact the team’s pitching depth moving forward. Conversely, Twins’ Chris Paddack recently threw a bullpen session as he works his way back from a forearm injury. These developments could influence the team’s strategies over the coming weeks.

With both teams keen on improving their standings, expect a competitive game that might come down to how well the Tigers’ batting lineup can support Flaherty and whether the Twins can capitalize on any pitching inconsistencies.