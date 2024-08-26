Tigers vs White Sox, August 26, 2024: Game Preview, Odds and Predictions





Tigers vs White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are on a roll as they take on the Chicago White Sox (31-100) again on August 26, 2024, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Detroit comes into this game with a record of 65-66 after winning four of their last five games, including three straight against Chicago in the current series. Their recent performance reflects a team that is gaining momentum, particularly after sweeping the Seattle Mariners and taking two of three from the New York Yankees.

In contrast, the White Sox, holding a dismal 31-100 record, have lost three straight games and 13 consecutive contests against American League Central opponents. This matchup presents a stark contrast in both teams’ trajectories, with the Tigers vying for a .500 record and the White Sox merely trying to end a rough season on a high note.

How to Watch the Tigers vs White Sox

Time: 8:10 pm ET

8:10 pm ET Place: Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago, IL)

Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago, IL) T.V.: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings, NBC Sports Chicago

Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings, NBC Sports Chicago Streaming: MLB.TV, Fubo

MLB.TV, Fubo Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Tigers vs White Sox Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -155 | White Sox +130

Tigers -155 | White Sox +130 Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+105) | White Sox +1.5 (-125)

Tigers -1.5 (+105) | White Sox +1.5 (-125) Total: Over/Under (9) Tigers: Over (-120) White Sox: Under (+100)

Over/Under (9)

Predictions

Given the current form of both teams, the Tigers are favored to win by at least two runs. Ty Madden, making his MLB debut, faces off against Davis Martin, who has a 3.22 ERA this season. Though Madden has had mixed results in the minor leagues, the matchup against the struggling White Sox offense should provide a favorable scenario for him. Expect the final score to reflect the Tigers’ recent offensive capabilities

Score Prediction: 5-2 or 6-3 in favor of Detroit.

More

For the Tigers, Riley Greene is one player to watch, currently batting .263 with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs this season. If he continues his strong form, he could reach new milestones as the season approaches its end. Conversely, Andrew Vaughn of the White Sox, with 15 home runs this year, is looking to make an impact in this series. The game not only serves as an important matchup for the Tigers’ playoff aspirations but also provides both teams an opportunity to evaluate young talent, especially with players like Greene and Madden stepping into crucial roles.