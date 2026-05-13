Tigers Waste Early Lead as Jack Flaherty, Defense Fall Apart in Ugly Loss to Mets

The Detroit Tigers had a chance to put together a solid road win on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

They worked deep counts against Freddy Peralta early, jumped out to a two-run lead, and appeared to have the veteran right-hander on the ropes.

Then the offense went quiet, Jack Flaherty unraveled once again, and another defensive breakdown turned a competitive game into a frustrating loss to the New York Mets.

Dillon Dingler Gives Detroit an Early Spark

One of the few positives for the Tigers came from catcher Dillon Dingler, who continued his strong play by launching an early home run to help Detroit build a 2-0 lead.

The Tigers showed patience in the opening innings, forcing Peralta to throw a high number of pitches and putting themselves in position to control the game.

But after those first few innings, Detroit’s offense reverted to a familiar pattern.

Peralta leaned heavily on his fastball as the game progressed, and the Tigers could not catch up. Despite not having his best off-speed pitches, the Mets starter settled in and kept Detroit from adding to its early advantage.

Jack Flaherty’s Rough Stretch Continues

Flaherty’s struggles were once again the central story for Detroit.

After being handed a 2-0 lead, he immediately lost the strike zone. Walks piled up, hitters got into favorable counts, and the Mets quickly erased the deficit.

Flaherty failed to complete four innings, continuing what has become a troubling trend for a Tigers rotation already dealing with injuries.

Detroit needs Flaherty to stabilize the staff, but his inability to consistently throw strikes has made every start a challenge.

Defense Lets the Game Slip Away

Even after Flaherty exited, the Tigers still had opportunities to limit the damage.

Tyler Holton provided relief, and Burch Smith induced what looked like an inning-ending double-play ball to third base.

Instead, Gage Workman threw the ball into right field, allowing the inning to continue and additional runs to score.

It was another costly defensive mistake for a Tigers team that has struggled badly in the field throughout the season.

With injuries forcing players into unfamiliar positions and several regulars underperforming defensively, the Tigers continue to give opponents extra opportunities.

Mets Turn Citi Field Into a Celebration

As Detroit unraveled, the Mets fed off the momentum.

The crowd at Citi Field had plenty to cheer about as New York piled on and turned the night into a celebration.

For the Tigers, it was another game defined by missed opportunities, poor command on the mound, and defensive mistakes that have become far too common.

Player of the Game

Dillon Dingler was the lone bright spot for Detroit, providing an early home run and continuing to deliver at the plate.

Bottom Line

The Tigers did enough early to put themselves in position to win, but they could not capitalize.

Freddy Peralta adjusted, Jack Flaherty struggled to throw strikes, and another defensive lapse helped the Mets pull away.

When a team is already dealing with injuries and inconsistent pitching, fundamental mistakes become even more costly. On Tuesday night in Queens, the Tigers were once again undone by the same issues that have haunted them throughout the season.