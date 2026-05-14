Tigers Waste Framber Valdez Gem in 10-Inning Loss to Mets as Detroit’s Slide Reaches Critical Point

The Detroit Tigers had every opportunity to win on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field.

They jumped out to an early lead, got six strong innings from Framber Valdez, and carried a one-run advantage into the seventh inning. And yet, by the time the dust settled, the Tigers were walking off the field with another crushing defeat.

Detroit fell 3-2 to the New York Mets in 10 innings, dropping to 19-24 on the season and continuing a stretch of baseball that has become increasingly difficult to defend.

Fast Start, Familiar Ending

The Tigers wasted no time getting on the board. Riley Greene continued his hot stretch by collecting three hits, while Detroit plated two runs in the first inning and appeared poised to finally snap out of its offensive funk.

But once again, the early momentum disappeared.

Detroit managed just six hits over the next nine innings and failed to deliver a timely hit when it mattered most. The offense that looked promising in the opening frame quickly reverted to the same pattern that has haunted the club for weeks.

Framber Valdez Gives Tigers Exactly What They Needed

In his return from suspension, Valdez turned in one of the Tigers’ best starts of the season.

The veteran left-hander worked six-plus innings and largely kept the Mets off balance. He was efficient, aggressive, and in complete control for most of the afternoon.

Valdez entered the seventh inning protecting a 2-1 lead, but trouble began when he issued a leadoff walk to the No. 9 hitter. A bloop single followed, and the Mets suddenly had life.

That sequence proved costly.

Bullpen Cannot Hold the Lead

After Valdez exited, Kyle Finnegan was summoned to protect the lead. Instead, another softly hit single allowed the tying run to score.

From that point forward, it felt as though the Tigers were simply waiting for the inevitable.

Detroit failed to score in the extra frames, and in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Mets delivered the walk-off hit that sent the Tigers to yet another painful loss.

Offensive Problems Continue to Mount

The Tigers’ lineup has become one of the biggest concerns during this skid.

Injuries to key players such as Gleyber Torres and Kerry Carpenter have undoubtedly hurt, but the struggles go far beyond who is currently on the injured list.

Several young players expected to form the core of Detroit’s lineup are simply not producing consistently enough. Too often, quality at-bats from Greene or Colt Keith are wasted because the rest of the lineup fails to sustain pressure.

Keith, who is hitting over .300 and showing improved plate discipline, has become one of the few encouraging developments. Yet his playing time continues to be managed carefully against left-handed pitching, raising questions about how the organization views his long-term role.

Panic Time in Detroit?

For much of the season, patience was a reasonable approach. Injuries mounted, and the American League Central remained tightly packed.

But at 19-24 and five games below .500, the Tigers are approaching a point where the standings can no longer be ignored.

The division remains winnable, but Detroit is rapidly losing ground because of games it should have won. Wednesday’s loss was another example of a team unable to finish what it starts.

The Tigers are not being overwhelmed by elite opponents. They are consistently finding ways to let winnable games slip away.

Player of the Game: Riley Greene

Greene was the Tigers’ most productive hitter, collecting three hits and providing much of the offense on a day when quality at-bats were once again difficult to find.

Final Thoughts

When Tarik Skubal went down, the Tigers knew they would need others to step up.

Instead, the team has spiraled.

Detroit has now reached the point where moral victories and long-season reminders no longer carry much weight. The Tigers need to start winning, regardless of who is healthy and regardless of how they get it done.

Because if they continue to squander games like this, the 2026 season may slip away long before summer arrives.