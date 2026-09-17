Tigers Can Wreck the White Sox Playoff Push

The Detroit Tigers open a four-game series on the road against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at 7:40 p.m. ET. Detroit is 72-80 this season and Chicago is 77-75. Both clubs have 10 games left, and the playoffs are right around the corner.

The Tigers are currently in third place in the American League Central and the White Sox are currently in second place in the American League Central. Detroit is not in the postseason picture and Chicago is sitting in the final playoff spot in the American League. Will the Tigers play spoilers this week against the White Sox? The American League playoff standings are awfully tight.

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Tigers Can Play Spoilers Against the White Sox

The Tigers are 5.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central and the White Sox are a half-game back of them for first. In the latest MLB wild card standings, Chicago only has a one-game lead on the Texas Rangers, a 1.5-game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays, and a 2.5-game lead on the Baltimore Orioles.

Detroit is five games back of Chicago for the final wild card spot. If the Tigers were to somehow sweep the White Sox, things are going to get very interesting in the American League playoff chase.

Chicago Is Much Better at Rate Field

Over the last 10 games played, the White Sox are just 3-7 and the Tigers are 7-3. Chicago returning home for this four-game series will be good for them. They are much better at home this season than they are on the road, with a 43-31 record at home and a 34-44 record on the road.

Detroit Struggles on the Road

One of the things that will cause the Tigers to not spoil the White Sox season is that Detroit struggles on the road. They have a 33-44 record on the road and a 39-36 record at home. If the series was at Comerica Park and not at Rate Field, the Tigers would have a better chance of playing spoilers against the White Sox.

One of the reasons why Detroit could play spoilers here is because of 22-year-old shortstop Kevin McGonigle and 21-year-old center fielder Max Clark. The White Sox have to take three of four against the Tigers. Anything less than that could put Chicago’s playoff chances in danger.