The Detroit Tigers have an interesting decision to make regarding Zach McKinstry this offseason, and a trade idea involving the New York Yankees could give president of baseball operations Scott Harris something to think about.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

What if Detroit could turn its former All-Star utilityman into one of baseball’s most recognizable former top prospects?

That’s the possibility raised by a recent proposal involving Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez, the 23-year-old switch-hitter once considered one of the brightest young talents in the game.

It’s a deal that would carry considerable risk for both organizations.

But with McKinstry coming off a disappointing offensive season and Detroit looking for ways to improve its lineup, the idea deserves a closer look.

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Jasson Domínguez (24) hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Zach McKinstry Trade Proposal Involves Two Intriguing Players

In a recent examination of potential Yankees trade targets, SNY identified McKinstry as a possible addition for New York and suggested that Domínguez could be an intriguing player to make available.

That creates the foundation for the following hypothetical exchange:

Detroit Tigers receive:

OF Jasson Domínguez

New York Yankees receive:

UTIL Zach McKinstry

The proposed one-for-one structure is a simplified version of SNY’s broader trade idea, rather than a confirmed offer or an agreed-upon exchange of equal value.

There is currently no confirmed report that the Tigers and Yankees have discussed this trade, nor is there evidence that either organization has formally proposed the swap.

Still, the concept raises an interesting question.

Would Detroit be better off keeping an established defensive specialist or gambling on a younger player who might have considerably more offensive upside?

Zach McKinstry’s 2026 Season Changed Everything

Just one year ago, McKinstry appeared to have established himself as one of Detroit’s most valuable supporting players.

During the 2025 season, he earned his first All-Star selection and captured a Silver Slugger Award while hitting .259 with 12 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a .771 OPS.

He provided manager A.J. Hinch with tremendous positional flexibility while contributing enough offensively to remain in the lineup regularly.

Then came 2026.

McKinstry’s production dropped dramatically.

In 129 games, he hit just .199 with four home runs, 26 RBIs, and a .582 OPS.

That’s a difficult offensive line to justify for a team trying to improve its scoring production.

However, McKinstry continued providing significant defensive value, appearing at multiple positions and earning a Gold Glove finalist nod in the American League utility category for the second straight year.

As we previously examined when evaluating his projected $5 million arbitration decision, the Tigers must determine whether his defensive versatility is valuable enough to offset his offensive limitations.

The Yankees could see that versatility differently.

New York has several expensive offensive stars and could potentially benefit from a player capable of covering multiple infield positions and providing insurance in the outfield.

McKinstry wouldn’t necessarily need to be an everyday offensive contributor to fill a useful role.

For Detroit, though, there might be more upside in exploring a different direction.

Jasson Domínguez Could Give Detroit Something McKinstry Cannot

Domínguez entered professional baseball with enormous expectations.

Nicknamed “The Martian,” the switch-hitting outfielder was viewed as a potential future superstar because of his combination of power, athleticism, and offensive potential.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, that potential hasn’t consistently translated into Major League production.

In 2026, Domínguez appeared in 57 games and finished with a .225 batting average, six home runs, 14 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and a .635 OPS.

His official MLB player statistics also show that he produced 10 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 123 games during the 2025 season.

Those numbers don’t suggest he’s ready to become an immediate middle-of-the-order force.

However, they do reveal a player who has already shown flashes of power and speed against Major League pitching.

And at 23 years old, Domínguez still has time to develop.

That’s the appeal for Detroit.

Instead of paying McKinstry for another season of defensive versatility, the Tigers could potentially acquire a younger switch-hitter whose best offensive years remain ahead of him.

Domínguez would also come with multiple seasons of team control, providing Detroit with flexibility beyond 2027.

Of course, there’s a catch.

The Tigers would be acquiring potential, not guaranteed production.

Detroit’s Crowded Outfield Makes This a Complicated Fit

Adding Domínguez would create another challenge for Harris.

Where would he play?

Detroit already has Riley Greene, Max Clark, Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows, and Wenceel Pérez competing for outfield opportunities.

And the organization has additional prospects working toward the Major Leagues.

As we previously discussed when examining Detroit’s changing 2027 roster, the arrival of Clark and other young players is creating difficult decisions about how to distribute playing time.

Domínguez wouldn’t automatically solve that problem.

In fact, his defensive limitations could make it worse.

McKinstry provides legitimate flexibility across the infield and outfield. Domínguez is primarily an outfielder who would need consistent opportunities to justify the investment.

That means Detroit would have to believe his bat could develop into something considerably more valuable than his current production suggests.

If the Tigers were convinced that Domínguez could eventually become a 20-plus-home-run threat, the gamble would become more attractive.

If not, exchanging an established defensive contributor for another inconsistent outfielder might accomplish very little.

Would the Yankees Actually Accept This Trade?

There is another important obstacle.

New York would have to believe McKinstry represents a worthwhile return.

The Yankees might appreciate his defensive flexibility, but acquiring a 31-year-old player coming off a .199 season for a former elite prospect would not be an easy decision.

Domínguez hasn’t fulfilled his enormous expectations, but he still possesses upside that McKinstry doesn’t offer at this stage of his career.

And because Domínguez remains under team control beyond next season, New York could reasonably demand additional compensation.

Detroit would then need to determine whether adding a prospect to the package would make the investment too expensive.

A straight-up exchange might interest the Tigers.

A deal requiring McKinstry and a valuable young prospect would be much harder to justify.

That distinction could ultimately determine whether the concept has any realistic appeal.

Should Scott Harris Consider the Gamble?

There is a legitimate argument for Detroit to explore this possibility.

McKinstry has been a valuable Tiger, but his offensive decline and approaching final season of arbitration control make his long-term future uncertain.

Domínguez offers something different.

He’s younger, has considerably more team control, and still possesses offensive upside that could make him an intriguing addition to Detroit’s developing core.

But there is a difference between acquiring a recognizable former prospect and acquiring a player who actually improves the lineup.

The Tigers cannot afford to make a trade simply because Domínguez was once one of baseball’s most celebrated young players.

Harris would need to believe there is a realistic developmental path to making him an above-average Major League hitter.

My verdict: Detroit should absolutely explore a straight-up McKinstry-for-Domínguez exchange if New York is receptive.

It’s the type of calculated upside play that could benefit a team trying to build a sustainable contender.

But if the Yankees demand significant additional prospect capital, the Tigers should move on.

Domínguez remains an intriguing talent.

He isn’t yet the proven offensive upgrade Detroit desperately needs.

And that’s what makes this hypothetical trade such an interesting gamble for both teams.