The Detroit Tigers made one of the most difficult decisions in franchise history when they traded two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August. But just two months later, one of the prospects acquired in that blockbuster deal is giving Tigers fans a pretty exciting reason to believe the organization’s future could be brighter than expected.

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His name is Zyhir Hope, and if his 2026 performance is any indication, Detroit might have landed a future superstar in the deal that sent its ace to Los Angeles. The 21-year-old outfielder has already established himself among baseball’s premier prospects, combining tremendous power with impressive speed and the type of offensive production that makes scouts take notice.

And here’s the part that should have Tigers fans especially excited: Scott Harris believes Hope could make an impact in Detroit as soon as 2027.

Erie SeaWolves outfielder Zyhir Hope heads to the dugout during an Eastern League baseball game against the Altoona Curve at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa., on Aug. 4, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Zyhir Hope Put Up Video Game Numbers in 2026

Hope wasn’t simply good during the 2026 minor league season; he was one of the most productive young players in baseball. His combination of power, speed and run production placed him in an exclusive group of prospects who could eventually become difference-makers at the Major League level.

According to MLB.com’s Sept. 23 report on Hope’s remarkable season, the young outfielder was one of just three minor leaguers to reach at least 25 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 100 RBIs during the 2026 regular season. Those accomplishments become even more impressive when considering that Hope spent the season competing at the Double-A level.

Here is a look at Hope’s 2026 minor league production:

Statistic 2026 Total Batting Average .287 Home Runs 29 RBIs 111 Stolen Bases 26 On-Base Percentage .367 OPS .880

Those numbers tell the story of a player capable of changing a game in several different ways. Hope can drive the baseball out of the park, create opportunities with his speed and produce runs in the middle of a lineup.

For a Tigers organization attempting to build a sustainable contender around young talent, that combination is especially valuable. Detroit already has exciting building blocks in Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark and Riley Greene, and Hope has the potential to become another dangerous weapon in that group.

There is still a significant difference between dominating Double-A pitching and producing against Major League competition. However, Hope’s performance has given Detroit plenty of reasons to believe his ceiling could be exceptionally high.

Scott Harris Sends an Exciting Message About Hope’s Future

Perhaps the most encouraging development surrounding Hope came during Detroit’s season-ending press conference on Sept. 28. Harris was asked about several of the organization’s young players, and his answer made it clear that Hope is firmly in the Tigers’ plans for next season.

“I expect all three of those players to be in the big leagues next year,” Harris said, according to MLB.com’s Arizona Fall League coverage, referring to Hope, Max Anderson and Josue Briceño. “They’ve got to earn it for sure. Just like a year ago, I sat here and said I expected Max and Kevin to impact this team in 2026. I feel similarly about those players. I expect them all to contribute to our team next year.”

That is a significant statement considering what McGonigle and Clark accomplished after receiving their opportunities in Detroit. Harris expressed similar confidence in those two young players following the 2025 season, and both became important pieces of the Tigers’ Major League roster in 2026.

Hope now has an opportunity to follow a similar path, although his arrival is far from guaranteed. He will need to continue refining his approach against advanced pitching and prove that his impressive minor league production can translate to the highest level.

Still, Detroit’s president of baseball operations isn’t discussing Hope as a prospect who remains several years away. Harris is talking about a player who could help the Tigers next season, which makes his development one of the organization’s most fascinating stories heading into 2027.

The Skubal Trade Could Look Very Different in a Few Years

When Detroit traded Skubal to Los Angeles, the immediate reaction among many Tigers fans was understandable frustration. The organization had just moved one of the best pitchers in baseball, a player who had become the face of its pitching staff and a central figure in its recent postseason appearances.

In return, Detroit received Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith in the Aug. 2 deal. The three-player package represented a significant investment in the future, but it also meant surrendering a proven superstar for players whose ultimate Major League impact remained uncertain.

That uncertainty hasn’t disappeared, but Hope’s continued development provides an encouraging early sign. The Tigers acquired a player who now sits atop their prospect rankings, and his 2026 production suggests he has the offensive potential to become a cornerstone of the organization.

River Ryan and Brady Smith Are Part of the Return Too

There is another important piece to consider, and that is the progress of Ryan. The right-hander reached Detroit in September and delivered three scoreless innings in his first Major League appearance since 2024, providing an early glimpse of what he could eventually contribute to the pitching staff.

Smith, meanwhile, remains a longer-term developmental project with considerable potential of his own. If Detroit eventually receives meaningful production from all three players, the Skubal trade could become an important turning point in the organization’s transition toward a younger roster.

That doesn’t mean the Tigers have already won the trade, and it would be premature to make that declaration. Skubal remains an elite pitcher, while Hope and the other prospects still have plenty to prove before anyone can accurately evaluate the long-term outcome.

But there is a difference between hoping a trade works out and seeing encouraging evidence that it might. Hope’s remarkable season has given Harris and the Tigers something tangible to build upon.

Imagine a Tigers Lineup Featuring McGonigle, Clark and Hope

One of the most exciting possibilities surrounding Hope is how he could eventually fit into Detroit’s developing offensive core. The Tigers already have several young position players capable of becoming everyday contributors, and adding another legitimate power threat could dramatically change the complexion of their lineup.

McGonigle’s outstanding rookie season gave Detroit a potential franchise cornerstone, while Clark demonstrated why he has been considered one of baseball’s premier young outfielders. As we previously highlighted during McGonigle’s historic rookie campaign, the Tigers have already seen how quickly elite prospects can become important Major League contributors.

Now imagine adding Hope’s combination of power and speed to that group. Detroit could eventually feature a lineup with multiple young hitters capable of generating extra-base hits, creating pressure on opposing defenses and producing runs in several different ways.

That would be especially significant for a team that struggled with offensive consistency throughout its disappointing 2026 campaign. Developing more dangerous hitters internally could allow Harris to use the organization’s financial flexibility to strengthen other weaknesses, particularly the pitching staff and bullpen.

Of course, having several talented outfielders also creates questions about playing time and defensive alignment. Greene, Clark, Hope and other options could force manager A.J. Hinch to make some difficult decisions about how to maximize the talent on his roster.

Those are the types of problems a rebuilding organization should welcome, especially when the alternative is struggling to identify enough Major League-caliber players. If Hope develops as expected, Detroit could find itself with an impressive collection of young offensive talent.

Arizona Fall League Could Be Hope’s Next Big Step

Hope isn’t spending October relaxing after his outstanding minor league season, and his continued development remains a priority. Instead, the Tigers sent him to the Arizona Fall League, where he is playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions against other highly regarded prospects from around baseball.

The additional competition gives Hope an opportunity to face quality pitching and continue working on the adjustments required to succeed at higher levels. It also gives Detroit another chance to evaluate how he handles pressure, advanced scouting and the daily challenges of professional baseball.

For a player already considered one of baseball’s top prospects, the Fall League represents an important opportunity rather than a final destination. His performance there could help shape Detroit’s decisions about his 2027 assignment and eventual Major League debut.

The Tigers have also made it clear that their young players will need to earn opportunities rather than simply receive them based on prospect rankings. As we previously covered while examining Detroit’s emphasis on its younger roster, the organization has increasingly focused on identifying which emerging players can help lead its next competitive team.

Hope is now firmly part of that conversation, and his development could become one of the defining storylines of the 2027 season. Whether he makes his debut early in the year or requires additional seasoning, the Tigers have reason to believe an exciting player is moving closer to Fifth Third Park, the new name Detroit’s ballpark carries beginning with the 2027 season.

The Tigers May Have Found Something Special

Trading away Tarik Skubal was never going to be an easy decision for Detroit, and the organization will be judged on that move for years to come. Harris took a significant risk by exchanging a proven superstar for a collection of young players, and the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.

But Hope is doing everything he can to make that decision look increasingly promising. His 29 home runs, 111 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 2026 demonstrated the kind of offensive upside that makes a prospect impossible to ignore.

Add in his standing among baseball’s top prospects and Harris’ expectation that he could reach Detroit next season, and the Tigers have a potentially exciting situation developing. Hope may not be ready to dominate Major League pitching tomorrow, but he has already shown the tools necessary to become an important part of Detroit’s future.

The Tigers are attempting to build a young foundation capable of competing for years, and the combination of McGonigle, Clark and Hope offers a glimpse of what that future could look like. If those players continue developing, Detroit could eventually have one of the more exciting young offensive cores in the American League.

The Tigers traded away a superstar when they sent Tarik Skubal to Los Angeles, but they might have received a future superstar in return. And if Zyhir Hope continues on his current trajectory, Detroit fans could be hearing his name at Fifth Third Park a whole lot sooner than they expected.