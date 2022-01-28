Tik Tok video scores Matthew Stafford superfan from Michigan trip to NFC Championship Game [Video]

By now, you have likely seen the viral Tik Tok video showing a Matthew Stafford superfan from Detroit absolutely losing his mind as he watched his favorite player lead the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

If you have not yet seen the video, feel free to click here (Note: there is some profanity so keep your volume down a bit)

Well, the Rams caught wind of the superfan’s video and they have decided to fly him to Los Angeles so that he can watch Stafford and his teammates take on the San Francisco 49ers with a berth in Super Bowl LVI on the line.

The superfan in the Tik Tok video is A.J. Ferenz from Muskegon, Michigan, and he cannot believe that he is going to the NFL Championship Game because of a reaction video.

“I can’t believe I’m actually going to the game off this reaction video,” A.J. Ferenz told News 8 Thursday. “It’s crazy.”

Despite offers from Los Angeles fans to buy him a Stafford Rams jersey, Ferenz has decided to wear the same Stafford jersey that he wore in his video.

“These fans have been unreal to us,” Ferenz said. “I’ve got people in my DMs asking our shirt sizes and what kind of beer we’re drinking for the tailgate.”

“I’ll be wearing the black Matthew Stafford jersey. People are saying not to wash it — keep the mojo on it.”

Though Ferenz will be rooting for Stafford to advance to the Super Bowl, he made it clear where his allegiances are.

“I am a Lions fan still.”