Tim Boyle prepares to make second start for Detroit Lions as Jared Goff remains in COVID protocol

When the Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, chances are they will be doing so with Tim Boyle as their starting quarterback as Jared Goff is still in COVID-19 protocol.

In his first start with the Lions, Boyle struggled as he threw for just 77 yards with a pair of interceptions.

On Wednesday, Boyle spoke to reporters and explained how stats don’t matter to him, wins do.

“If I throw for 77 yards again and we win, I don’t really care,” Boyle said. “I know that’s kind of, does he actually mean that? Yeah, I’m fighting for my first win as well as our third win.”

Boyle also talked about having more time to prep for his second start, calling it night and day.

“I came off of I think 11 weeks of not throwing a football,” Boyle said. “Just the gripping the football, the confidence in the grip, and you kind of feel some aches and some tightness, but as every week progresses and every day progresses, it gets better and better.”