Tim Hardaway Jr. Shouts Message To Detroit Pistons After Clinching Playoff Berth

Find out what Tim Hardaway Jr. said to his teammates after the Detroit Pistons clinched a playoff berth on Friday night.

Following their win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the Detroit Pistons have officially punched their ticket to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019, marking a significant turnaround from their 14-win season just a year ago. Following the game, veteran Tim Hardaway Jr., who has previous playoff experience, shouted a message to his teammates.

A Veteran’s Message

In the jubilant atmosphere of the visiting locker room at Scotiabank Arena, veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had a heartfelt message for the team’s young stars, particularly Cade Cunningham:

“Welcome to the playoffs,” Hardaway said with a smile. “Now your career can really get started.”

This sentiment underscores the importance of postseason experience in a player’s development and the team’s growth.

The Journey to Redemption

The Pistons’ path to the playoffs has been nothing short of remarkable. After enduring a franchise-worst 14-win season in 2023-24, which included a historic 28-game losing streak, the team has undergone a significant transformation.

Under the leadership of new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Pistons have embraced a hard-nosed, physical brand of basketball. This shift in mentality has been instrumental in their resurgence and playoff qualification.

Looking Ahead

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Pistons are not merely content with making an appearance. The team is determined to make a meaningful impact and shed the underdog label. As they prepare for the postseason, the blend of seasoned veterans like Hardaway Jr. and emerging talents like Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Jaden Ivey positions Detroit as a team to watch.

As they step onto the playoff stage, the message is clear: Detroit basketball is back.