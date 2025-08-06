Detroit Lions WR Tim Patrick Leaves Practice Early

According to a report from Pride of Detroit, Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick left Day 11 of training camp early, and his status moving forward remains unknown.

Patrick took part in individual drills to begin the session but eventually walked off the field on his own. There was no apparent injury or interaction with team trainers, which initially led to speculation it might’ve been a quick break. But when he didn’t return to practice, concern naturally followed.

As of now, the team has not provided any official update on his condition.

Next-Man-Up: Raymond, Kennedy Get More Reps

With Patrick absent during team drills, Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy stepped in, with the bulk of first-team reps going to Raymond. Both players have been solid in camp, and extra reps could be pivotal as they fight for positioning on a deep wide receiver depth chart.

Bottom Line

The fact that Patrick was able to leave the field under his own power is certainly a great sign that he did not suffer an injury that will keep him out for an extended time. Though he has struggled a bit in training camp, my best guess is that he will open up the 2025 season as the Lions’ No. 3 wide receiver. That said, rookie Isaac TeSlaa has been balling out, and it seems like just a matter of time before he surpasses Patrick on the depth chart.